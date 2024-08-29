Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Arlington cemetery official was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff altercation but won’t press charges

Aug 29, 2024, 7:58 AM

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presid...

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An Arlington National Cemetery official was “abruptly pushed aside” during an altercation with former President Donald Trump’s staff during a wreath-laying ceremony but declined to press charges, an Army spokesman said Thursday.

A statement said the cemetery employee was trying to make sure those participating in the wreath-laying ceremony were following the rules.

“This employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption,” the statement said. The incident was reported to the police, but the employee decided not to press charges. The Army said it considered the matter closed.

United States News

The U.S. Postal Service's next-generation delivery vehicle, left, is displayed as one of the curren...

Associated Press

Postmaster general is confident about ability to process mail-in ballots

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a message for America: The U.S. Postal Service is ready for a flood of election mail and is better positioned to do so than it was four years ago. The Postal Service has been undergoing rapid changes, including the opening of large hubs, but some of those changes are being […]

41 minutes ago

Joshua Zimmerman, who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbe...

Associated Press

Mississippi sheriff sets new security after escaped inmate was captured in Chicago

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s department says it has set new security procedures since an inmate escaped and fled to Chicago, where he was arrested last week after a 15-hour standoff with police at a restaurant just blocks from the Democratic National Convention. Joshua Zimmerman was wearing street clothes and was not handcuffed […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Lansing Correctional Facility inmate John Manard holds a Jack Russell/Boston terrier mix pup...

Associated Press

Man whose escape from Kansas prison was featured in book, TV movie dies behind bars

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An inmate whose escape from a Kansas prison hidden in a dog crate became the subject of a book and TV movie has died behind bars. John Manard, who was 45, died Sunday at the La Palma Correctional Facility, a private prison in Eloy, Arizona, according to the Kansas Department of […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale University this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students at Yale’s […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. World Health Organization announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory. Described as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three […]

49 minutes ago

FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest are seen at AT-CPC of Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. ...

Associated Press

Ohio regulators: Marijuana sellers can’t give out food from ice cream truck

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Handing out food and drinks from an ice cream truck is off limits for marijuana businesses in Ohio, according to state regulators. So is an online promotion saying, “Can you take me higher?” Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has proposed fines totaling $212,000 against five businesses for violating the state’s advertising […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arlington cemetery official was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff altercation but won’t press charges