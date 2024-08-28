Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Harris, Walz will sit down for first major television interview of their presidential campaign

Aug 28, 2024, 9:18 PM

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to marching band members at Lib...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to marching band members at Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will sit down Thursday for their first major television interview of their presidential campaign as the duo travels in southeast Georgia on a bus tour.

The interview with CNN’s Dana Bash will give Harris a chance to quell criticism that she has eschewed uncontrolled environments, while also giving her a fresh platform to define her campaign and test her political mettle ahead of an upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump set for Sept. 10. But it also carries risk as her team tries to build on momentum from the ticket shakeup following Joe Biden’s exit and last week’s Democratic National Convention.

Joint interviews during an election year are a fixture in politics; Biden and Harris, Trump and Mike Pence, Barack Obama and Biden — all did them at a similar point in the race. The difference is those other candidates had all done solo interviews, too. Harris hasn’t yet done an in-depth interview since she became her party’s standard bearer five weeks ago, though she did sit for several while she was still Biden’s running mate.

Harris and Walz remain somewhat unknown to voters, unlike Trump and Biden of whom voters had near-universal awareness and opinion.

The CNN interview, airing at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday, takes place during her two-day bus tour through southeast Georgia campaigning for the critical battleground state, a trip that culminates Thursday with a rally in Savannah. Harris campaign officials believe that in order to win the state over Trump in November, they must make inroads in GOP strongholds across the state.

Harris, during her time as vice president, has done on-camera and print interviews with The Associated Press and many other outlets, a much more frequent pace than the president — except for Biden’s late-stage media blitz following his disastrous debate performance that touched off the end of his campaign.

Harris’ lack of media access over the past month has become one of Republicans’ key attack lines. The Trump campaign has kept a tally of the days she has gone by as a candidate without giving an interview. On Wednesday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, suggested Harris needed a “babysitter” and that’s why Walz would be there.

“They know Kamala Harris can’t get through an interview all by herself. There is not a lot of confidence in somebody to become the leader of the free world and ask people to make her president of the United States when she can’t even sit down (for) an interview,” she said on “Fox & Friends.”

Trump, meanwhile, has largely steered toward conservative media outlets when granting interviews, though he has held more open press conferences in recent weeks as he sought to reclaim the spotlight that Harris’ elevation had claimed.

After the CNN interview, Walz will peel off and Harris will continue the bus tour alone, heading to a rally before going back to Washington. On Wednesday, the duo visited a high school marching band to the delight of students, and stopped by a Savannah barbecue restaurant.

Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said bus tours offer an “opportunity to get to places we don’t usually go (and) make sure we’re competing in all communities.”

The campaign wants the events to motivate voters in GOP-leaning areas who don’t traditionally see the candidates, and hopes that the engagements drive viral moments that cut through crowded media coverage to reach voters across the country.

The stops are meant as moments where voters can learn “not just what they stand for, but who they are as people,” Tyler said.

Harris has another campaign blitz on Labor Day with Biden in Detroit and Pittsburgh with the election just over 70 days away. The first mail ballots get sent to voters in just two weeks.

United States News

FILE -Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, rests on his chair before the third set against Andy Murray, of B...

Associated Press

Zzzzzzz: US Open tennis players take naps before matches, especially late ones

NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of tennis players at the U.S. Open agree: Don’t sleep on the benefits of a good nap, especially ahead of a night match. Whether at a hotel or on one of the beds in the “Player Quiet Room” down the hall from the locker rooms or anywhere else they can […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Small plane makes emergency landing on highway, then is hit by a vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A small plane that had made an emergency landing on a highway near a North Carolina airport was hit by a vehicle, injuring one of the aircraft’s occupants, authorities said. The single-engine plane experienced a mechanical failure and put out a distress call around 8 p.m. Wednesday to Piedmont Triad International […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - This is the Jaguar logo on a Jaguar automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Au...

Associated Press

Jaguar tells owners of older I-Pace electric SUVs to park them outdoors due to battery fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires. The British automaker is recalling I-Pace SUVs from the 2019 model year, but has not yet developed a final remedy. As an interim fix, dealers will update the […]

41 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a stop at a campaign of...

Associated Press

The Latest: Trump to campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin; Harris will have sit-down interview with CNN

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Michigan and Wisconsin as he ramps up battleground state travel heading into the traditional Labor Day turn toward the fall election. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will sit down Thursday for their first major television interview of […]

1 hour ago

A construction worker maneuvers a lift outside a commercial building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., ...

Associated Press

US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a solid 3% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew last quarter at a healthy 3% annual pace, fueled by strong consumer spending and business investment, the government said Thursday in an upgrade of its initial assessment. The Commerce Department had previously estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot man on New Hampshire-Maine bridge along I-95; child, 8, found dead in vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A man connected to a homicide in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car, the attorney general’s office said Thursday. The Piscataqua River Bridge along Interstate 95 has been closed […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Harris, Walz will sit down for first major television interview of their presidential campaign