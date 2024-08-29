Phoenix semi-truck crash with multiple vehicles leaves man dead
Aug 29, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 2:40 pm
(AP File Photo)
PHOENIX – A Phoenix semi-truck crash involving multiple vehicles left a man dead on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police responded to a crash involving a semitruck and multiple vehicles at 12th Street and Indian School Road around 1 p.m.
Crews found the man, 57-year-old Jimmy Orama, involved in the collision but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi-truck was was driving west on Indian School Road when it failed to stop, crashing into several stopped vehicles at a red light. Orama’s was the second of six struck.
No signs of impairment were found.
No other information was available.
The case is an ongoing investigation.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.