ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix semi-truck crash with multiple vehicles leaves man dead

Aug 29, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 2:40 pm

A crash in Phoenix involving a semi-truck left one man dead. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

PHOENIX – A Phoenix semi-truck crash involving multiple vehicles left a man dead on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police responded to a crash involving a semitruck and multiple vehicles at 12th Street and Indian School Road around 1 p.m.

Crews found the man, 57-year-old Jimmy Orama, involved in the collision but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck was was driving west on Indian School Road when it failed to stop, crashing into several stopped vehicles at a red light. Orama’s was the second of six struck.

No signs of impairment were found.

No other information was available.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

