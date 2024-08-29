Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crash in Phoenix involving semitruck and multiple vehicles left one man dead

Aug 29, 2024, 4:05 AM

A crash in Phoenix involving a semitruck left one man dead. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A crash in Phoenix involving a semitruck left a man dead on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police responded to a crash involving a semitruck and multiple vehicles near 12th Street and Indian School Road around 1:00 p.m.

Crews found an adult male involved in the collision but were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

The police department’s preliminary investigation suggests the man was driving when he collided with the semitruck.

No other injuries were reported and the truck driver spoke to officers.

No other information was made available.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

