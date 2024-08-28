Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

What to know about the pipeline that brings water to millions of Grand Canyon goers

Aug 28, 2024, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Four significant breaks in the water pipeline that serves the Grand Canyon means visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels inside Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim through the Labor Day holiday.

Here are some things to know about the Transcanyon Waterline.

When was the pipeline built

The Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline is a 12.5-mile (20-kilometer) pipeline constructed in the 1960s that pulls water from Roaring Springs on the North Rim to the Havasupai Gardens pump station and then to the park’s popular South Rim. It provides drinking water and fire suppression for all facilities on the South Rim as well as some inner canyon facilities, including over 800 historic buildings.

Who does the pipeline serve?

The pipeline is the primary water source for about 2,000 year-round residents of Grand Canyon Village, park staff, other employees and the millions of people who visit the national park each year.

Breaks in the pipeline

The aluminum pipeline to the South Rim twists and turns around trails and through rocky terrain. Grit in the water scars the inside, creating weak spots that frequently break and leak. Each repair costs an average of $25,000.

The steel pipeline that runs up to the North Rim dates back to the 1930s and is subject to rock falls and freezing in the wintertime because it sits above ground. A rockslide in 2017 damaged the pipeline leading to the North Rim, which took $1.5 million to repair over two weeks. The lodge there canceled reservations, and water had to be hauled in for drinking and firefighting.

Addressing aging infrastructure

The waterline has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures. Since 2010, there have been more than 85 major breaks that have disrupted water delivery.

The issue has topped the maintenance list at the park for at least a decade with engineering studies conducted and a portion of park entrance fees set aside to help with costs.

The National Park Service recently started construction on a $208 million rehabilitation of the waterline and upgrades to the associated water delivery system that is expected to be completed in 2027.

AP (New)

FILE - The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Aug. 8, ...

Associated Press

Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels at Grand Canyon National Park after a series of breaks in the main pipeline that serves the popular tourist destination. The restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday when hotels are near or at capacity, Grand Canyon spokesperson […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey attends a Senate committee on Jan. 10, 2017, on Capi...

Associated Press

Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey sentenced to 5 years in prison for money laundering

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Lacey, a founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for a single money laundering count in a sprawling case involving allegations of a yearslong scheme to promote and profit from prostitution through classified ads. A jury convicted Lacey, 76, of a single count […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally...

Associated Press

Hearing over whether to dismiss charges in Arizona fake electors case stretches into second day

PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing on whether to dismiss charges against Republicans accused of scheming to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential race in Arizona will stretch into a second day Tuesday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen, who is presiding over the case, is considering requests from at least a dozen defendants […]

2 days ago

FILE - Kris Mayes smiles before a debate on Sept. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,...

Associated Press

Judge to hear arguments over whether to dismiss Arizona’s fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Monday in a Phoenix courtroom over whether to throw out charges against Republicans who signed a document falsely claiming Donald Trump won Arizona in the 2020 election and others who are accused of scheming to overturn the presidential race’s outcome. At least a dozen defendants are seeking […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Search continues for woman missing after Colorado River flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — Search crews again Sunday were combing the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park for an Arizona woman missing after a flash flood days earlier. National Park Service officials said Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was swept into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She wasn’t wearing a […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were looking Friday for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where other stranded hikers were rescued on Thursday. The woman was hiking and not wearing a life jacket when she […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

What to know about the pipeline that brings water to millions of Grand Canyon goers