Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

California advances landmark legislation to regulate large AI models

Aug 28, 2024, 4:50 PM

FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, watches as the Senate votes on a measure at the Ca...

FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, watches as the Senate votes on a measure at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California landmark legislation to establish first-in-the-nation safety measures for the largest artificial intelligence systems cleared an important vote Wednesday that could pave the way for U.S. regulations on the technology evolving at warp speed.

The proposal, aiming to reduce potential risks created by AI, would require companies to test their models and publicly disclose their safety protocols to prevent the models from being manipulated to, for example, wipe out the state’s electric grid or help build chemical weapons — scenarios experts say could be possible in the future with such rapid advancements in the industry.

The bill is among hundreds lawmakers are voting on during its final week of session. Gov. Gavin Newsom then has until the end of September to decide whether to sign them into law, veto them or allow them to become law without his signature.

The measure squeaked by in the Assembly Wednesday and requires a final Senate vote before reaching the governor’s desk.

Supporters said it would set some of the first much-needed safety ground rules for large-scale AI models in the United States. The bill targets systems that require more than $100 million in data to train. No current AI models have hit that threshold.

“It’s time that Big Tech plays by some kind of a rule, not a lot, but something,” Republican Assemblymember Devon Mathis said in support of the bill Wednesday. “The last thing we need is for a power grid to go out, for water systems to go out.”

The proposal, authored by Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, faced fierce opposition from venture capital firms and tech companies, including OpenAI, Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. They say safety regulations should be established by the federal government and that the California legislation takes aim at developers instead of targeting those who use and exploit the AI systems for harm.

A group of several California House members also opposed the bill, with Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling it “ well-intentioned but ill informed.”

Chamber of Progress, a left-leaning Silicon Valley-funded industry group, said the law is “based on science fiction fantasies of what AI could look like.”

“This bill has more in common with Blade Runner or The Terminator than the real world,” Senior Tech Policy Director Todd O’Boyle said in a statement after the Wednesday vote. “We shouldn’t hamstring California’s leading economic sector over a theoretical scenario.”

The legislation is supported by Anthropic, an AI startup backed by Amazon and Google, after Wiener adjusted the bill earlier this month to include some of the company’s suggestions. The current bill removed the penalty of perjury provision, limited the state attorney general’s power to sue violators and narrowed the responsibilities of a new AI regulatory agency. Social media platform X owner Elon Musk also threw his support behind the proposal this week.

Anthropic said in a letter to Newsom that the bill is crucial to prevent catastrophic misuse of powerful AI systems and that “its benefits likely outweigh its costs.”

Wiener said his legislation took a “light touch” approach.

“Innovation and safety can go hand in hand—and California is leading the way,” Weiner said in a statement after the vote.

He also slammed critics earlier this week for dismissing potential catastrophic risks from powerful AI models as unrealistic: “If they really think the risks are fake, then the bill should present no issue whatsoever.”

Wiener’s proposal is among dozens of AI bills California lawmakers proposed this year to build public trust, fight algorithmic discrimination and outlaw deepfakes that involve elections or pornography. With AI increasingly affecting the daily lives of Americans, state legislators have tried to strike a balance of reigning in the technology and its potential risks without stifling the booming homegrown industry.

California, home of 35 of the world’s top 50 AI companies, has been an early adopter of AI technologies and could soon deploy generative AI tools to address highway congestion and road safety, among other things.

Newsom, who declined to weigh in on the measure earlier this summer, had warned against AI overregulation.

United States News

FILE - Assembly member, Dr. Joaquin Arambula D-Fresno, left, is seen at the Capitol in Sacramento, ...

Associated Press

California lawmakers pass bill that could make undocumented immigrants eligible for home loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Undocumented immigrants in California could be eligible for state assistance in buying a home under a bill the state Legislature sent to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday. The proposal, which prompted contentious debate in the Legislature, would specify that people who meet all other requirements for a loan under a state […]

1 hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan

The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's request to restore student debt relief plan on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

This undated photo, provided by the Redlands Police Dept., shows Daniel Menard, 79, who has been re...

Associated Press

Authorities search for missing California couple last seen leaving home on nudist ranch

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in southern California are searching for a missing couple last seen leaving their home on a nudist ranch over the weekend. Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, were reported missing Sunday to the Redlands Police Department by a worried friend, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

DC officer shot when gun thrown in storm drain goes off as police try to recover it, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., police officer was shot Wednesday when a suspect’s gun went off as officers were trying to recover the weapon from a storm drain, officials said. The officer, who has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years, was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

Associated Press

Utah Gov. Cox faces scrutiny for using military cemetery photo with Trump in campaign email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox came under criticism Wednesday for sending a campaign email that included a photo of him and Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries and that rule was widely shared before […]

4 hours ago

This photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows a newborn African elephant that was born early ...

Associated Press

A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo. African elephant Amahle gave birth early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The event came 10 days after Amahle’s mother, Nolwazi, gave birth to another male calf. The new additions are the first elephants born […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

California advances landmark legislation to regulate large AI models