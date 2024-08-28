What to know after Texas authorities searched the homes of Latino campaign volunteers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A series of raids in Texas on the homes of Latino campaign volunteers has outraged civil rights groups who want federal action after officers seized electronics and documents as part of a state investigation into alleged election fraud.

No charges have been filed against those who had their homes searched this month around San Antonio. The targets of the raids, including an 87-year-old campaign volunteer, and their supporters say they did nothing wrong and have called the searches an attempt to suppress Latino voters.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office is leading the investigation, has said little beyond confirming that agents executed search warrants.

Here’s what to know:

Why were the homes searched?

Paxton has said his office’s Election Integrity Unit began looking into the allegations after receiving a referral from a local prosecutor.

He said that the investigation involved “allegations of election fraud and vote harvesting” and that a two-year probe provided sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant.

“Secure elections are the cornerstone of our republic,” Paxton said in a statement last week. “We were glad to assist when the District Attorney referred this case to my office for investigation

Last week agents entered the homes of at least six people associated with the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC one of the nation’s oldest civil rights groups. Among them were Cecilia Castellano, a Democratic state House candidate, and Manuel Medina, a San Antonio political consultant.

What was taken?

Medina told reporters that agents searched his home for several hours and seized numerous documents, computers and cellphones. Castellano also had her phone taken.

Lidia Martinez, who instructs older residents on how to vote, said nine investigators rummaged through her home for more than two hours and took her smartphone and watch.

Martinez, 87, said officers told her they were there because she filed a complaint that seniors weren’t getting their mail ballots. The search warrant ordered officials to confiscate any election-related items.

“They sat me down and they started searching all my house, my store room, my garage, kitchen, everything,” Martinez said at a news conference Monday.

She also said officers interrogated her about others who are associated with LULAC, including Medina.

“I’m not doing anything illegal,” Martinez said. “All I do is help the seniors.”

What’s next?

LULAC has asked the Justice Department to investigate. CEO Juan Proaño said Wednesday that the group has been in contact with the department blocking further search warrants and potentially pursuing criminal and civil charges against Paxton’s office.

Spokespersons for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A Texas district judge has granted Medina a protective order to stop authorities from sifting through his records. A hearing on the matter is set for Sept. 12.

Texas’ pursuit of alleged election fraud

In recent years the state has tightened voting laws and toughened penalties that Democrats and opponents say are attempts to suppress minority turnout. Republican lawmakers deny that and say the changes are necessary safeguards.

Paxton, whose failed effort to overturn the 2020 election based on false claims of fraud drew scrutiny from the state’s bar association, has made prosecuting voter fraud cases a top priority. He campaigned against judges who stripped his office of the power to prosecution election fraud without permission from local district attorneys.

Earlier this year, a state appeals court overturned a woman’s voter fraud conviction and five-year prison term for casting a ballot in 2016 while on probation for a felony conviction, which she did not know was illegal.

Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

