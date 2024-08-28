Close
1 person taken to a hospital after turbulence forces Cancun-to-Chicago flight to land in Tennessee

Aug 28, 2024, 3:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis because of severe turbulence, officials said.

The person was in non-critical condition when taken to a hospital after the flight headed from Cancun, Mexico, to Chicago landed at Memphis International Airport, United and the Memphis Fire Department said in separate statements.

The turbulence happened while the airplane’s seat belt sign was on, United said.

The Memphis Fire Department said six other people declined treatment and transport to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

Chicago-based United said the 737-900ER aircraft had 172 passengers and seven crew members on board. The airplane was scheduled to resume its flight to Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

