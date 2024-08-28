Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays

Aug 28, 2024, 2:54 PM

FILE - The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Aug. 8, ...

FILE - The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels at Grand Canyon National Park after a series of breaks in the main pipeline that serves the popular tourist destination.

The restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday when hotels are near or at capacity, Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird said Wednesday.

The 12½ mile-long Transcanyon Waterline supplies water from the canyon for use in the park and has experienced four significant breaks, according to park officials. They said all park concessions will halt overnight accommodations including at El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge and Phantom Ranch.

Hotels located outside the park in the town of Tusayan will not be impacted.

The park will remain open for day use, and the North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge and other North Rim visitor services will remain open.

Officials said the park has faced challenges with its water supply since July 8, and no water is currently being pumped to either the canyon’s south or north rims.

Park officials hope to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible.

The Transcanyon Waterline, originally built in the 1960s, provides potable water for facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon. Park officials said the waterline has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures. Since 2010, there have been more than 85 major breaks that have each disrupted water delivery.

The National Park Service recently started construction on a $208 million rehabilitation of the waterline and upgrades to the associated water delivery system that is expected to be completed in 2027.

The park wants to meet water supply needs for 6 million annual visitors and approximately 2,500 year-round residents, officials said.

AP (New)

Associated Press

What to know about the pipeline that brings water to millions of Grand Canyon goers

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Four significant breaks in the water pipeline that serves the Grand Canyon means visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels inside Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim through the Labor Day holiday. Here are some things to know about the Transcanyon Waterline. When was the pipeline […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey attends a Senate committee on Jan. 10, 2017, on Capi...

Associated Press

Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey sentenced to 5 years in prison for money laundering

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Lacey, a founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for a single money laundering count in a sprawling case involving allegations of a yearslong scheme to promote and profit from prostitution through classified ads. A jury convicted Lacey, 76, of a single count […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally...

Associated Press

Hearing over whether to dismiss charges in Arizona fake electors case stretches into second day

PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing on whether to dismiss charges against Republicans accused of scheming to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential race in Arizona will stretch into a second day Tuesday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen, who is presiding over the case, is considering requests from at least a dozen defendants […]

2 days ago

FILE - Kris Mayes smiles before a debate on Sept. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,...

Associated Press

Judge to hear arguments over whether to dismiss Arizona’s fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Monday in a Phoenix courtroom over whether to throw out charges against Republicans who signed a document falsely claiming Donald Trump won Arizona in the 2020 election and others who are accused of scheming to overturn the presidential race’s outcome. At least a dozen defendants are seeking […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Search continues for woman missing after Colorado River flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — Search crews again Sunday were combing the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park for an Arizona woman missing after a flash flood days earlier. National Park Service officials said Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was swept into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She wasn’t wearing a […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were looking Friday for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where other stranded hikers were rescued on Thursday. The woman was hiking and not wearing a life jacket when she […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays