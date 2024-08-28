Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cheerleader drops sexual harassment lawsuit against Northwestern University

Aug 28, 2024, 3:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A cheerleader has dropped her federal sexual harassment lawsuit against Northwestern University.

Hayden Richardson filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois in January 2021 alleging drunken fans and alumni groped her at school-sanctioned events in 2018 and 2019 and that administrators tried to cover up her complaints.

Online court records show Richardson agreed to withdraw the lawsuit on Monday and Judge Edward Chang approved the move Tuesday. The records don’t indicate why Richardson dropped the lawsuit. Richardson’s attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, declined to comment. Northwestern attorney Alan Pittler didn’t immediately return a message.

Richardson alleged in the lawsuit that the cheer team’s coach at the time, Pam Bonnevier, required female cheerleaders to mingle with powerful donors to help bring in more money for the university. She said that older men touched her over her uniform, picked her up without her consent, made sexual comments about her appearance and offered her alcohol even though she was underage.

The lawsuit named former Athletic Director Mike Polisky as a defendant. He stepped down in May 2021 after just a week on the job, saying “current challenges” would not allow him to lead effectively and he didn’t want to be a distraction.

The Associated Press typically does not identify people who allege they are victims of sexual assault or harassment but is naming Richardson because she has spoken publicly about her allegations.

United States News

FILE - Assembly member, Dr. Joaquin Arambula D-Fresno, left, is seen at the Capitol in Sacramento, ...

Associated Press

California lawmakers pass bill that could make undocumented immigrants eligible for home loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Undocumented immigrants in California could be eligible for state assistance in buying a home under a bill the state Legislature sent to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday. The proposal, which prompted contentious debate in the Legislature, would specify that people who meet all other requirements for a loan under a state […]

1 hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan

The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's request to restore student debt relief plan on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

This undated photo, provided by the Redlands Police Dept., shows Daniel Menard, 79, who has been re...

Associated Press

Authorities search for missing California couple last seen leaving home on nudist ranch

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in southern California are searching for a missing couple last seen leaving their home on a nudist ranch over the weekend. Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, were reported missing Sunday to the Redlands Police Department by a worried friend, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

DC officer shot when gun thrown in storm drain goes off as police try to recover it, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., police officer was shot Wednesday when a suspect’s gun went off as officers were trying to recover the weapon from a storm drain, officials said. The officer, who has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years, was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

Associated Press

Utah Gov. Cox faces scrutiny for using military cemetery photo with Trump in campaign email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox came under criticism Wednesday for sending a campaign email that included a photo of him and Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries and that rule was widely shared before […]

4 hours ago

This photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows a newborn African elephant that was born early ...

Associated Press

A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo. African elephant Amahle gave birth early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The event came 10 days after Amahle’s mother, Nolwazi, gave birth to another male calf. The new additions are the first elephants born […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Cheerleader drops sexual harassment lawsuit against Northwestern University