Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods

Aug 28, 2024, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

FILE - The aftermath of a flash flood that destroyed two bridges and multiple private residences is...

FILE - The aftermath of a flash flood that destroyed two bridges and multiple private residences is seen, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in Vermont communities hit hard by violent flooding in mid-July while Gov. Phil Scott said he sought another federal disaster declaration on Wednesday for the second bout of severe flooding that occurred at the end of last month.

Last week, President Joe Biden approved the state’s request for a major disaster declaration for flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on July 9-11, making federal funding available to help residents and communities recover. The storm dumped more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain in just a few hours on parts of Vermont, retraumatizing a state where some people are still awaiting assistance for the catastrophic floods that hit last year on the same day.

The state is also providing $7 million in grants to businesses damaged by this year’s flooding, in addition to $5 million approved in the past legislative session to help those impacted by the 2023 storms that did not get Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program grants last year, officials said.

“It’s important to remember while these federal and state resources are essential and will help, we know that it’s not enough. It’s not going to make people whole or cover all the costs,” Scott said. “I know this repeated flooding has taken a toll on municipal and family budgets, especially for those who’ve been hit multiple times just in the last year.”

Scott said he’s hearing and seeing that impact as he visits communities such as Lyndon, Plainfield and Hardwick and hears stories from even smaller and more rural towns that were hit by both storms this July.

FEMA representatives are now in all seven counties reaching out to flood victims and the agency has opened disaster recovery centers in Barre, Plainfield and Waterbury, FEMA coordinator William Roy said. FEMA will open one in Lyndon and is coordinating to open centers in Addison and Orleans counties, said Roy, who encouraged flood victims to register with FEMA online, by telephone or by visiting one of the centers.

The state grants for businesses and nonprofits will cover 30% of net uncovered damages, Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein said. The portal for applications opens Thursday morning. Properties that received grant funding last year but are still in need may be eligible for the new funding and can send in an inquiry letter about their situation, she added.

FEMA is currently operating on what’s called immediate needs funding until Congress passes a budget, Roy said. That limits its ability to support public assistance projects but can support life-saving and life-sustaining measures, as well as the individual assistance program, he said.

Roy added that housing or rental assistance and funding for repairs is available for eligible people or families in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties whose homes were impacted by the storms in mid-July. FEMA can also provide funding for underinsured or uninsured residents with disaster-related expenses, he said.

FEMA’s disaster survivor assistance team has visited over 2,400 homes and 375 Vermonters have requested home inspections with 235 of those inspections completed so far, he said. Additionally, more than 500 residents have applied for individual assistance and the Small Business Administration has already approved more than $78,000 in disaster loans as of Tuesday, he added.

United States News

FILE - Assembly member, Dr. Joaquin Arambula D-Fresno, left, is seen at the Capitol in Sacramento, ...

Associated Press

California lawmakers pass bill that could make undocumented immigrants eligible for home loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Undocumented immigrants in California could be eligible for state assistance in buying a home under a bill the state Legislature sent to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday. The proposal, which prompted contentious debate in the Legislature, would specify that people who meet all other requirements for a loan under a state […]

1 hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan

The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's request to restore student debt relief plan on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

This undated photo, provided by the Redlands Police Dept., shows Daniel Menard, 79, who has been re...

Associated Press

Authorities search for missing California couple last seen leaving home on nudist ranch

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in southern California are searching for a missing couple last seen leaving their home on a nudist ranch over the weekend. Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, were reported missing Sunday to the Redlands Police Department by a worried friend, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

DC officer shot when gun thrown in storm drain goes off as police try to recover it, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., police officer was shot Wednesday when a suspect’s gun went off as officers were trying to recover the weapon from a storm drain, officials said. The officer, who has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years, was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

Associated Press

Utah Gov. Cox faces scrutiny for using military cemetery photo with Trump in campaign email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox came under criticism Wednesday for sending a campaign email that included a photo of him and Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries and that rule was widely shared before […]

4 hours ago

This photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows a newborn African elephant that was born early ...

Associated Press

A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo. African elephant Amahle gave birth early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The event came 10 days after Amahle’s mother, Nolwazi, gave birth to another male calf. The new additions are the first elephants born […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods