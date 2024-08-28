Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

Aug 28, 2024, 2:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said.

Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven children, according to rangers with the National Park Service. He was on a boat when he saw the two children struggling near the recreation area’s Bushkill Access around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Ziemba jumped into the water and got the children to safety before he was dragged by a wave, the rangers said. His body was recovered about 90 minutes later, about 20 to 30 feet from the shore in seven feet of water.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The three beaches within the recreation area do not have lifeguards and are “swim at your own risk,” according to the park service’s website. The agency advises swimmers to stay within guarded beaches, as the Delaware River often has strong currents, sharp drop-offs and other conditions that can make the waterway dangerous.

United States News

FILE - Assembly member, Dr. Joaquin Arambula D-Fresno, left, is seen at the Capitol in Sacramento, ...

Associated Press

California lawmakers pass bill that could make undocumented immigrants eligible for home loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Undocumented immigrants in California could be eligible for state assistance in buying a home under a bill the state Legislature sent to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday. The proposal, which prompted contentious debate in the Legislature, would specify that people who meet all other requirements for a loan under a state […]

1 hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan

The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's request to restore student debt relief plan on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

This undated photo, provided by the Redlands Police Dept., shows Daniel Menard, 79, who has been re...

Associated Press

Authorities search for missing California couple last seen leaving home on nudist ranch

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in southern California are searching for a missing couple last seen leaving their home on a nudist ranch over the weekend. Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, were reported missing Sunday to the Redlands Police Department by a worried friend, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

DC officer shot when gun thrown in storm drain goes off as police try to recover it, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., police officer was shot Wednesday when a suspect’s gun went off as officers were trying to recover the weapon from a storm drain, officials said. The officer, who has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years, was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

Associated Press

Utah Gov. Cox faces scrutiny for using military cemetery photo with Trump in campaign email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox came under criticism Wednesday for sending a campaign email that included a photo of him and Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries and that rule was widely shared before […]

4 hours ago

This photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows a newborn African elephant that was born early ...

Associated Press

A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo. African elephant Amahle gave birth early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The event came 10 days after Amahle’s mother, Nolwazi, gave birth to another male calf. The new additions are the first elephants born […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River