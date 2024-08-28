PHOENIX – The Grand Canyon National Park will begin water restrictions at the South Rim on Thursday afternoon, temporarily closing overnight guest lodging.

Officials announced on Wednesday that stage 4 water restrictions will go into effect due to four significant breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline. The 12 mile-long waterline supplies water from the canyon to the park but since July 8, the park has had issues with water supply, preventing any water to be pumped to the North or South Rim.

The park itself will remain open for camping and day use.

The park is implementing four measures at the South Rim that will be in place for the foreseeable future but plans to restore full operational status as quickly as possible.

What are the measures?

Overnight guest-lodging: Effective Thursday, all park concessions will halt overnight accommodations. This includes hotel facilities operated by Xanterra, such as El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, and Phantom Ranch, as well as Delaware North’s Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village. Overnight hotel accommodations located outside the park in the town of Tusayan will not be impacted by changes in park operations.

Dry camping:: Only dry camping will be permitted. Spigot access at campgrounds on the South Rim will be turned off, though faucets in bathrooms will remain operational. Water spigot access will be available at the Mather Campground check-in kiosk.

No fires will be allowed on the South Rim and inner canyon areas: Fire restrictions prohibit all wood burning and charcoal fires, including campfires, warming fires and charcoal barbeques.

Operational services: The park will remain open for day use. All South Rim food and beverage services, the Grand Canyon Clinic and the post office will remain open. The North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge, and other North Rim visitor services such as the Campground, will remain open.

Other existing conservation measures implemented before Thursday will stay in effect.

Park officials ask guests to limit showers to five minutes or less, turn off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth, flushing toilets selectively, wash laundry only with full loads and report any leaks.

Hikers in the backcountry are required to carry all necessary water or methods to treat water with them.

What is the Transcanyon Waterline?

Built in the 1960’s, the waterline provides water from a water source on the North Rim to the Havasupai Gardens pump station and then to the South Rim.

The pipeline is past its expected lifespan and has frequent failures, according to the National Park Service (NPS). The NPS reports that since 2010, there have been over 85 major breaks in the waterline, leading to expensive repairs and water disruption.

Construction on a multi-year, $208 million rehabilitation of the pipeline began recently. It is expected to be completed in 2027.

