Arizona Department of Health receives $3 million grant to study maternal mortality

Aug 29, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:30 am

The Arizona Department of Health has been granted $3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of plan to improve maternal health. (Pexels photo)

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health has been granted $3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of a plan to reduce maternal mortality for the next five years.

The ADHS will receive $570,000 per year, an increase from the previous grant award of $450,000, according to a news release.

This is part of the CDC’s announcement Tuesday in efforts to improve maternal health in the U.S.

We want to hear from you.

