PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health has been granted $3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of a plan to reduce maternal mortality for the next five years.

The ADHS will receive $570,000 per year, an increase from the previous grant award of $450,000, according to a news release.

This is part of the CDC’s announcement Tuesday in efforts to improve maternal health in the U.S.

Money could help lower maternal mortality in Arizona

“It is imperative that we better understand the circumstances and factors that have led to pregnancy-related deaths so we can promise a better future for all Arizonans as they bring new life into this world,” ADHS Cabinet Executive Officer Jennie Cunico said.

A recent report by the ADHS identified 43 pregnancy-related deaths between 2018-19, increasing the pregnancy-related mortality ratio by 43.7% over the prior two years. The most common causes of these deaths were due to mental health conditions, cardiovascular conditions, hemorrhage and infections.

The ADHS will use the grant to interview families affected by pregnancy-related mortality, improve the timeliness of case identification and review and publish prevention recommendations, according to the release.

