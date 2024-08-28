Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defense official says

Aug 28, 2024, 1:29 PM

Marlon Bateman, left, former U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas, former U.S. Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart...

Marlon Bateman, left, former U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas, former U.S. Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart, center front, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump place their hands over their heart after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in honor of the 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate, at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defense official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter concerning Monday’s events. It came a day after NPR reported, citing a source with knowledge of the incident, that two Trump campaign staff members “verbally abused and pushed” aside a cemetery official who tried to stop them from filming and photographing in Section 60, the burial site for military personnel killed while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The defense official told the AP that the Trump campaign was warned about not taking photographs in Section 60 before their arrival and the altercation. Trump was at Arlington on Monday at the invitation of some of the families of the 13 service members who were killed in the Kabul airport bombing exactly three years prior.

Arlington National Cemetery said in a statement that “an incident” had occurred and a report had been filed, but it did not address details of what had happened. Cemetery officials also declined to share the report.

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” the cemetery officials’ statement said. “Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants. We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.”

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said the Republican presidential candidate’s team was granted access to have a photographer. He contested the allegation that a campaign staffer pushed a cemetery official.

“The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason, an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony,” he said.

Chris LaCivita, a top Trump campaign adviser, noted that Trump was there at the invitation of the families of the service members who were killed in the airport bombing.

“For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump’s team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hollowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery,” he said in a written statement, misspelling the word hallowed. “Whoever this individual is, spreading these lies are dishonoring the men and women of our armed forces.”

The Trump campaign posted a message signed by the relatives of two of the service members killed in the bombing. “The president and his team conducted themselves with nothing but the utmost respect and dignity for all of our service members, especially our beloved children,” the message said.

Michael Tyler, a spokesperson for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, called the reports “pretty sad when it’s all said and done.”

“This is what we’ve come to expect from Donald Trump and his team,” Tyler said on CNN. “Donald Trump is a person who wants to make everything all about Donald Trump. He’s also somebody who has a history of demeaning and degrading military service members, those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has called on cemetery officials to come forward publicly and release more information about what happened Monday.

“It’s sad but all too expected that Donald Trump would desecrate this hallowed ground and put campaign politics ahead of honoring our heroes,” he said. “His behavior and that of his campaign is abhorrent and shameful.”

Trump’s running mate JD Vance, speaking at a campaign event in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, was asked about the incident and said that “apparently somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member, had a little disagreement with somebody” and “the media has turned this into a national news story.”

He instead tried to focus on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling Harris “disgraceful” for not firing anyone for the deaths of service members in the terror attack. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Pentagon investigation into the deadly attack concluded that the suicide bomber acted alone and that the deaths of more than 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were not preventable. But critics have slammed the Biden administration for the catastrophic evacuation, saying it should have started earlier than it did.

“Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened, and she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up,” Vance said.

The Arlington National Cemetery is the resting place for more than 400,000 service members, veterans and their families.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price in New York and Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.

United States News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Freddie Eugene Ow...

Associated Press

South Carolina prison director says electric chair, firing squad and lethal injection ready to go

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s prisons director said Wednesday that state’s supply of a lethal injection drug is pure, its electric chair was tested a month ago and its firing squad has the ammunition and training to carry out its first execution next month in more than 13 years. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling was […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan mayor dismissed from lawsuit over city’s handling of lead in water

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Michigan mayor from a lawsuit that accuses local officials of mismanaging problems with lead-contaminated water. The court reversed a decision by a federal judge and said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad has governmental immunity. “Although we recognize that the response to Benton Harbor’s […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - The aftermath of a flash flood that destroyed two bridges and multiple private residences is...

Associated Press

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in Vermont communities hit hard by violent flooding in mid-July while Gov. Phil Scott said he sought another federal disaster declaration on Wednesday for the second bout of severe flooding that occurred at the end of last month. Last week, President […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said. Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven […]

59 minutes ago

FILE - Host Ludacris speaks from the stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rapper-turned-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it. Video of Ludacris tasting the glacial water and proclaiming, “Oh my God!” got millions of views on TikTok […]

59 minutes ago

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP P...

Associated Press

Nvidia is Wall Street’s 2nd-most valuable company. How it keeps beating expectations, by the numbers

Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street’s forecast s. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. Revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier, Nvidia said Wednesday. The company expects further revenue […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defense official says