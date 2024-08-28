Arizona Mega Millions player wins $10K while jackpot soars over $600 million

PHOENIX — One Mega Millions lottery player recently won a five-figure prize in Tempe, while the jackpot has soared to $627 million.

The winning ticket was sold for $10,000 at a Circle K on University Drive and Ash Avenue on Tuesday. The winning numbers were 16, 18, 21, 54, 65 and 5.

The next drawing will be on Friday and if won, will be the ninth largest jackpot in its history. Players will have until 6:59 p.m. to purchase a ticket.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303,000,000, according to the Arizona Lottery.

As with all Arizona Lottery players, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the payout.

