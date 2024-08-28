Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police seek help finding suspect in fatal shooting in west Phoenix

Aug 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

A fatal shooting in West Phoenix left one person dead....

A man died after a west Phoenix shooting on Aug. 27, 2024, police said. (File Photo via Phoenix Law Enforcement Association/Facebook)

(File Photo via Phoenix Law Enforcement Association/Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for help solving a fatal shooting in west Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department found the victim in the area of 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Anyone with information that can help police find their suspect is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards are available for anyone who provides information that can lead to an arrest, police said.

No further details were made available.

