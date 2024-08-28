PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for help solving a fatal shooting in west Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department found the victim in the area of 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Anyone with information that can help police find their suspect is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards are available for anyone who provides information that can lead to an arrest, police said.

No further details were made available.

