Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 Indiana men charged in heat deaths of 9 dogs in an uncooled truck

Aug 28, 2024, 12:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana men have been charged in the deaths of nine dogs that succumbed to heat-related illnesses last year after being transported in the back of an uncooled box truck during hot weather.

Michael McHenry, 55, and Jessee Urbaszewski, 44, were both charged Monday with 18 misdemeanor counts of neglect of a vertebrate animal. Each charge carries the possibility of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, said Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.

The Michigan City, Indiana, men surrendered Tuesday night at the Lake County Jail and were released after posting cash bond, said Sgt. Glen Fifield of Indiana State Police. He said McHenry posted $36,000 cash bond and Urbaszewski posted a $18,000.

Online court records do not list an attorney for either McHenry or Urbaszewski. Hearings had yet to be scheduled for either man as of Wednesday, according to the court records.

Investigators said 18 dogs were being transported in a box truck on the afternoon of July 27, 2023, for a roughly 120-mile (192-kilometer) trip from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Berrien Center in southwestern Michigan.

When the truck’s driver, Urbaszewski, stopped at a gas station in Lake Station, Indiana, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of O’Hare, he discovered that the dogs were in heat-related distress. Temperatures in the area that day reached around 90 degrees (32.2 Celsius).

Despite the best efforts of first responders and good Samaritans, three dogs died at the scene and six others were later euthanized due to their condition.

Fifield said Tuesday at a news conference that the truck’s cargo area was equipped “with a substandard cooling system” to transport the dogs.

The dogs were being transported by Michigan-based business FM K9 to its facility in Berrien Centerto for training to become police dogs. Of the 18 dogs in the box truck, 10 were German Shepherds, six were Belgian Malinois and two were Dutch Shepherds, WGN-TV reported.

Investigators said McHenry is FM K9’s owner and lead trainer.

Jennifer Webber, the executive director of the Humane Society of Hobart, responded to the scene last July and said the dogs displayed signs of heatstroke: salivating heavily, wobbling, vomiting and convulsing.

She told The Times of Northwest Indiana on Tuesday that she’s “thrilled” by the investigative work that led to charges in the case.

“Our professional opinion that night is vindicated,” Webber said. “We saw that there was neglect.”

United States News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Freddie Eugene Ow...

Associated Press

South Carolina prison director says electric chair, firing squad and lethal injection ready to go

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s prisons director said Wednesday that state’s supply of a lethal injection drug is pure, its electric chair was tested a month ago and its firing squad has the ammunition and training to carry out its first execution next month in more than 13 years. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling was […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan mayor dismissed from lawsuit over city’s handling of lead in water

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Michigan mayor from a lawsuit that accuses local officials of mismanaging problems with lead-contaminated water. The court reversed a decision by a federal judge and said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad has governmental immunity. “Although we recognize that the response to Benton Harbor’s […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - The aftermath of a flash flood that destroyed two bridges and multiple private residences is...

Associated Press

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in Vermont communities hit hard by violent flooding in mid-July while Gov. Phil Scott said he sought another federal disaster declaration on Wednesday for the second bout of severe flooding that occurred at the end of last month. Last week, President […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said. Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven […]

59 minutes ago

FILE - Host Ludacris speaks from the stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rapper-turned-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it. Video of Ludacris tasting the glacial water and proclaiming, “Oh my God!” got millions of views on TikTok […]

59 minutes ago

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP P...

Associated Press

Nvidia is Wall Street’s 2nd-most valuable company. How it keeps beating expectations, by the numbers

Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street’s forecast s. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. Revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier, Nvidia said Wednesday. The company expects further revenue […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

2 Indiana men charged in heat deaths of 9 dogs in an uncooled truck