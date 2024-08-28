Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 men from Europe charged with ‘swatting’ plot targeting members of Congress and senior US officials

Aug 28, 2024, 11:38 AM

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washin...

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Two men from Europe are charged in a plot to call in bogus reports of police emergencies to harass and threaten members of Congress, senior U.S. government officials and dozens of other people, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

Thomasz Szabo, 26, of Romania, and Nemanja Radovanovic, 21, of Serbia, targeted at least 100 people with “swatting” calls to instigate an aggressive response by police officers at the victims’ homes, the federal indictment alleges.

The calls also included threats to carry out mass shootings at New York City synagogues and to set off explosives at the U.S. Capitol and a university, the indictment said. A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., handed up the indictment last Thursday.

Online court records in Washington didn’t say if Szabo or Radovanovic have been arrested or if they are represented by attorneys. A court filing accompanying their indictment said investigators believed they were in separate foreign countries last week. A spokesperson for Graves’ office declined to elaborate.

Szabo and Radovanovic are both charged with conspiracy and more than two dozen counts of making threats. The plot spanned more than three years, from December 2020 through January 2024, according to prosecutors.

“Swatting is not a victimless prank — it endangers real people, wastes precious police resources, and inflicts significant emotional trauma,” Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a statement.

Szabo organized and moderated chat groups to coordinate swatting attacks against 40 private citizens and 61 officials, including cabinet-level members of the federal government’s executive branch, the head of a federal law enforcement agency, a federal judge, current and former governors and other state officials, the indictment said.

In December 2023 and January 2024, Radovanovic allegedly called government agencies to falsely report killings and imminent suicides or kidnappings at the homes of U.S. senators, House members and elected state officials, according to the indictment. One of the calls led to a car crash involving injuries, the indictment alleges.

United States News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Freddie Eugene Ow...

Associated Press

South Carolina prison director says electric chair, firing squad and lethal injection ready to go

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s prisons director said Wednesday that state’s supply of a lethal injection drug is pure, its electric chair was tested a month ago and its firing squad has the ammunition and training to carry out its first execution next month in more than 13 years. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling was […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan mayor dismissed from lawsuit over city’s handling of lead in water

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Michigan mayor from a lawsuit that accuses local officials of mismanaging problems with lead-contaminated water. The court reversed a decision by a federal judge and said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad has governmental immunity. “Although we recognize that the response to Benton Harbor’s […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - The aftermath of a flash flood that destroyed two bridges and multiple private residences is...

Associated Press

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in Vermont communities hit hard by violent flooding in mid-July while Gov. Phil Scott said he sought another federal disaster declaration on Wednesday for the second bout of severe flooding that occurred at the end of last month. Last week, President […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said. Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven […]

53 minutes ago

FILE - Host Ludacris speaks from the stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rapper-turned-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it. Video of Ludacris tasting the glacial water and proclaiming, “Oh my God!” got millions of views on TikTok […]

53 minutes ago

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP P...

Associated Press

Nvidia is Wall Street’s 2nd-most valuable company. How it keeps beating expectations, by the numbers

Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street’s forecast s. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. Revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier, Nvidia said Wednesday. The company expects further revenue […]

60 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

2 men from Europe charged with ‘swatting’ plot targeting members of Congress and senior US officials