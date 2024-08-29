Close
Which grout Arizona homeowners should use with their tiles

Aug 29, 2024, 3:00 PM

An Arizona homeowner's guide to grouts for tiles...

Not sure which grout type best fits your home? Use this handy guide. (File Photo via Utah University of Health)

(File Photo via Utah University of Health)

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com's Profile Picture

BY ROSIE ROMERO, HOST AND OWNER OF ROSIEONTHEHOUSE.COM


KTAR.com

There are three types of grout: cement-based, urethane-based, and epoxy-based.

Several things help to determine which grout to use: tile spacing, UV exposure, and exposure to moisture or food.

Cement-based grouts

This traditional grout has been used for centuries. Cement-based grout is a mix of water and cement.

Here are some points to consider when deciding to use this type of grout.

Grout width

  • If the grout seams are wider than 1/8th inch, a sand binder is typically added to the mix to provide more stability to the joint. The sand helps with expansion and contraction, creates less slippery surfaces, and is great for kitchen and bath areas.
  • Joints less than 1/8th inch use sandless cement. The thinness of the joint means less susceptibility to damage from movement.

Pros

  • Cement-based grouts have a longer drying time than other types of grout, making it easier for DIYers to use as it allows more time to apply.
  • Cement-based grout can be used inside or out.
  • It is the least costly grout, making it a favorite with professionals and DIYers.

Cons

  • Cement-based grout is porous and absorbs liquid, causing stains that are hard to remove. Sealing grout should be done annually at the minimum to help keep stains out. The frequency of sealing depends on the amount of use the area gets.
  • Frequent cleaning is required to prevent bacteria and mold from building up. Again, the frequency of cleaning depends on the amount of use the area gets.
  • The color of cement-based grout is less consistent if the color is added to the grout and mixed on-site.

Urethane Based Grouts

The base for this grout system is urethane resins and polymers, not cement.

Here are the pros and Cons of urethane-based grouts:

Pros

  • It comes premixed. This is a good choice if you are skeptical of your mixing skills.
  • Adding sand to the grout (to joints greater than 1/8th inch) gives a more traditional look.
  • Stain and mildew resistant. Urethane-based grouts are generally easier to keep clean and safe around food areas.
  • Sealing of the grout joints is not required, saving time and labor.
  • Color consistency- premixed grout creates a product with consistent color batch after batch.
  • UV resistant – good indoors and out.

Cons

  • More skill is required to apply it. Urethane grout drying time is quicker than cement-based. Its application takes a greater level of skill and patience.
  • Immediate clean-up is required. Clean up immediately after the grout is applied, or it will stick to the tile surface, tools, and you!
  • Cost can be a factor. Urethane grout is more expensive than cement grout.

Epoxy grouts

Epoxy grout is a two-part mixture that is combined just before installation. High-traffic areas or shop floors are good candidates for epoxy grout but, this grout in general is more suited to commercial and industrial buildings than residential.

One pro is the fact that epoxy is stronger, harder and longer lasting than either cement of urethane-based grouts.

However, these are the cons:

  • The two-part mixture is done on-site and can be challenging to work with. It dries quickly and can stick to tile facing if not worked properly.
  • Epoxy grout tends to be sensitive to UV exposure and is not suitable for outdoor use.
  • Epoxy is the costlier alternative.

As with all DIY endeavors, an honest assessment of your skill level will help to determine your choice.

There are pros and cons for all the choices. Do you have a preferred type of grout or tips on how to apply it?

We would like to hear from y’all about your tile grouting projects — both the good and bad. We want to share those with our readers to learn from each other. Please drop us a note at info@rosieonthehouse.com.

