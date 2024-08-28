Close
Town north of metro Phoenix loses power after suspected drunk driver crashes into pole

Aug 28, 2024

A suspected drunk driver ended up in a ditch after hitting a power pole in Black Canyon City, Arizona, on Aug. 27, 2024. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a power pole Tuesday night, leaving an entire town north of metro Phoenix without electricity for two hours, authorities said.

Deputies responded to Coldwater Road in Black Canyon City around 8:30 p.m. after multiple residents reported hearing a crash and losing power, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

They learned that a man in his late 50s, whose name was not released, drove into two community mailboxes, a street sign and an Arizona Public Service (APS) pole before winding up in a ditch, YCSO said.

What happened after suspected drunk driver hit pole?

As a result, all of Black Canyon City lost electricity. APS restored the power by around 10:30 p.m.

The utility company told YCSO the crash caused about $10,000 in damages.

The driver, who deputies suspected was under the influence of alcohol, was taken to a hospital in north Phoenix to be treated for his injuries.

YCSO plans to refer DUI and criminal damage charges to the County Attorney’s Office.

Black Canyon City is about 50 miles north of downtown Phoenix of Interstate 17.

