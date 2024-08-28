Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the US Open

Aug 28, 2024, 10:58 AM

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, reacts after defeating Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, ...

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, reacts after defeating Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.

The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn’t play any matches after the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged last week not knowing where her level of play was.

Turns out, it wasn’t good enough.

Ruse got much more work on the U.S. Open’s hard courts while playing her way into the main draw through the qualifying tournament and was better than Krejcikova on the points that mattered most, fighting back from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win the final four games.

“Barbora, she’s such a good player, she’s won so many matches in the last two years and it’s just a dream for me,” said Ruse, a 26-year-old from Romania.

She advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and will play No. 26 seed Paula Badosa, who eliminated American Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5.

Badosa continued her resurgence in a strong summer by reaching the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time.

“I know it’s just a third round, but I was really looking forward to doing this in New York,” said Badosa, a Spaniard who was born in New York.

Another women’s third-round match will see No. 14 seed Madison Keys against No. 33 Elise Mertens. Keys rolled past Maya Joint 6-4, 6-0, while Mertens knocked out Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2.

Defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic were on the schedule Wednesday night.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

United States News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Freddie Eugene Ow...

Associated Press

South Carolina prison director says electric chair, firing squad and lethal injection ready to go

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s prisons director said Wednesday that state’s supply of a lethal injection drug is pure, its electric chair was tested a month ago and its firing squad has the ammunition and training to carry out its first execution next month in more than 13 years. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling was […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan mayor dismissed from lawsuit over city’s handling of lead in water

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Michigan mayor from a lawsuit that accuses local officials of mismanaging problems with lead-contaminated water. The court reversed a decision by a federal judge and said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad has governmental immunity. “Although we recognize that the response to Benton Harbor’s […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - The aftermath of a flash flood that destroyed two bridges and multiple private residences is...

Associated Press

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in Vermont communities hit hard by violent flooding in mid-July while Gov. Phil Scott said he sought another federal disaster declaration on Wednesday for the second bout of severe flooding that occurred at the end of last month. Last week, President […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said. Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven […]

58 minutes ago

FILE - Host Ludacris speaks from the stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rapper-turned-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it. Video of Ludacris tasting the glacial water and proclaiming, “Oh my God!” got millions of views on TikTok […]

58 minutes ago

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP P...

Associated Press

Nvidia is Wall Street’s 2nd-most valuable company. How it keeps beating expectations, by the numbers

Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street’s forecast s. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. Revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier, Nvidia said Wednesday. The company expects further revenue […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the US Open