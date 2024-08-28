Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ FBI official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gunman in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity,” a senior FBI official said Wednesday.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump before being killed by the Secret Service, did extensive research for an attack before the shooting and had looked at any number of events or targets, said Kevin Rojek, the FBI’s top agent in Pittsburgh.

