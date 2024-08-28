Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Northeastern University student sues sorority and landlord over fall from window

Aug 28, 2024, 9:20 AM

The sorority house where a Sarah Cox, a college student, fell from a window during a party in March...

The sorority house where a Sarah Cox, a college student, fell from a window during a party in March 2023, is pictured here on April 2, 2023, in Mission Hill, Boston. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A Northeastern University student and her parents are suing a sorority, its chapter president and a landlord after the student fell from a window and suffered critical injuries at a party.

Sarah Cox, then a junior at the university in Boston and a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, fell from the window at a party in March 2023, according to court filings. The filing states the kitchen of the apartment where the party was taking place was crowded and that Cox fell at least 20 feet (6 meters) to a driveway below.

Cox’s injuries are “catastrophic” and she will require “one to one care 24 hours per day and seven days per week on a permanent basis,” the lawsuit states. Cox and her parents are seeking $10.2 million in their lawsuit, The Boston Globe reported.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Massachusetts court in March, says the defendants were negligent by not taking steps to prevent the fall and injuries. The landlord failed to stop tenants from granting access to too many people at one time, and the sorority chapter president should have known that alcohol was being consumed at the party and that could create unsafe conditions, court papers state.

“As a direct and proximate result of this defendant’s breach of these duties, the plaintiff, Sarah Cox suffered catastrophic and permanent injuries and continues to suffer from such permanent and catastrophic injuries,” the papers state.

James Kelly, the attorney listed on the Cox lawsuit, did not respond to requests for comment. Attorneys for the defendants also did not respond to requests for comment.

Defendants are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed. The case is due to return to court next month, the Globe reported.

Defense attorneys wrote in court papers that the Cox family has not said how or why she fell from the window and that they don’t have evidence to prove negligence.

“Plaintiffs merely allege that all defendants were somehow responsible for the myriad of alleged behavior without any allegations of what actually caused the fall,” wrote the attorneys, William Eveland and Ellen Mannion in court papers in June.

The lawsuit states the sorority used the apartment as its sorority house, and that Cox was a member of the sorority. The lawsuit names both the national sorority and its Northeastern University chapter.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of Cox had raised nearly $130,000 of its $150,000 goal as of Wednesday. The GoFundMe states that Sarah had hoped to become a doctor and had just returned from her third international medical mission trip, which was dedicated to helping people with limited access to medical care.

The GoFundMe states it was set up by Cox’s brother, Syed Ali, who wrote that the money raised will be used for medical expenses and long-term rehabilitation.

“She has a long road to recovery but we’re praying she makes it through this and gets back on track towards her life goal of helping others,” Ali wrote.

United States News

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Ope...

Associated Press

US Open: Iga Swiatek and other tennis players say their mental and physical health are ignored

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s nothing new for tennis players to worry aloud about their sport’s overcrowded calendar, too-tough season and too-short offseason. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek added an additional complaint this week at the U.S. Open: Athletes are not being heard when they express concerns about potential harm to mental and physical health caused […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Serv...

Associated Press

Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ FBI official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gunman in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity,” a senior FBI official said Wednesday. Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Report says instructor thought gun was empty before firing fatal shot at officer during training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A firearms instructor failed to make sure his gun was empty and fired a fatal shot into the chest of prisons department officer during a training exercise in April, according to investigative records released by the victim’s family. The trainer was standing in front of Lt. Randy Osborne to give him […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Automatic knives are on display at Bonds House of Cutlery/Knives & More, Jan. 27, 2017, in L...

Associated Press

Massachusetts strikes down a 67-year-old switchblade ban, cites landmark Supreme Court gun decision

Residents of Massachusetts are now free to arm themselves with switchblades after a 67-year-old restriction was struck down following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision on gun rights and the Second Amendment. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision on Tuesday applied new guidance from the Bruen decision, which declared that citizens have a right […]

31 minutes ago

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility ...

Associated Press

Body of Delta Air Lines worker who died in tire explosion was unrecognizable, son says

ATLANTA (AP) — The body of a worker who died Tuesday in a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport was unrecognizable, and the family relied on tattoos and a lanyard to identify him, his son told a news outlet. Mirko Marweg, 58, was among two workers who died […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

New US rules try to make it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for homes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Treasury Department has issued regulations aimed at making it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for residential real estate. Under rules finalized Wednesday, investment advisers and real estate professionals will be required to report cash sales of residential real estate sold to legal entities, trusts and […]

45 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Northeastern University student sues sorority and landlord over fall from window