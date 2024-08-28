Close
Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after he falls through ceiling of Memphis home

Aug 28, 2024, 9:06 AM

This photo provided by U.S. Marshals shows debris covering the ground of a private home after fugitive Deario Wilkerson was captured by U.S. Marshals after trying to hide in the attic and fell through the ceiling on Aug. 26, 2024 in Memphis. (U.S. Marshals via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Marshals via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee was arrested after he fell through the ceiling of a home where he was hiding, authorities said.

Deario Wilkerson, 20, was arrested Monday in Memphis by a U.S. Marshals Service task force that looks for fugitives in West Tennessee.

Wilkerson had been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in the fatal shooting of Troy Cunningham in Memphis on April 2, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The task force had tracked Wilkerson to a Memphis home and surrounded the house. Wilkerson, who was hiding in the attic, was arrested after he fell through the ceiling, the Marshals Service said. He was not hurt.

Online court records did not show if Wilkerson had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.

