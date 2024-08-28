Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks

Aug 28, 2024, 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock, marking an early stumble in the first year of the voter-driven initiative.

The move comes only a week after state officials touted three pups born to the Copper Creek pack, which formed after 10 of the predators were released in December over bitter opposition from livestock groups. The pack has at least two adults.

The bid to capture them goes against the state’s wolf management plan. That 2023 document includes guidance that a relocation “has little technical merit” because it could create problems elsewhere if the animals continue attacking livestock.

Officials did not say where the Copper Creek pack would be relocated.

Ranching groups wanted the wolf pack killed. Wildlife advocates said more should have been done to keep them from killing livestock, such as using electric fencing that can better deters attacks.

In other parts of the U.S. where wolves are well-established — including in the Northern U.S. Rocky Mountains and around the Great Lakes — the predators are routinely killed by wildlife officials in response to livestock attacks. Wolves are prolific breeders so removing some animals doesn’t have population-wide effects.

Colorado’s attempt to instead capture problem wolves comes after an agency spokesperson told The Associated Press last week that officials wanted to avoid killing them because “it’s too early in the process” of reintroduction.

“We don’t have enough wolves on the landscape to lethally remove” the pack, spokesperson Travis Duncan said.

State officials did not disclose where the capture operations were taking place but said the work was being done in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Michael Saul with Defenders of Wildlife said it was a “big setback” for the reintroduction.

“There are lots of ranchers using existing tools who are living with wolves and not having this problem,” Saul said.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Jeff Davis characterized the Copper Creek pack relocation as a “unique case,” but did not elaborate.

“This action is by no means a precedent for how CPW will resolve wolf-livestock conflict moving forward,” Davis said in the statement. “The ultimate goal of the operation is to relocate the pack to another location while we assess our best options for them to continue to contribute to the successful restoration of wolves in Colorado.”

Wolf reintroduction in Colorado was narrowly approved by voters in a 2020 ballot measure. Wildlife officials expect to release an additional 30 to 50 wolves over the coming years. A handful of wolves have also wandered into Colorado from Wyoming.

Proponents argued that the apex predators would reestablish an ecological balance in the area. Wolves were largely hunted out of the state by the 1940s.

Owners of calves that are killed can be compensated by the state for the animal’s market value, up to $15,000. Ranchers have said that’s not enough.

Gray wolves killed some 800 domesticated animals across 10 states in 2022, including Colorado, according to a previous Associated Press review of depredation data from state and federal agencies. While the losses can affect individual ranchers, it has a negligible effect on the industry at large.

United States News

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Ope...

Associated Press

US Open: Iga Swiatek and other tennis players say their mental and physical health are ignored

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s nothing new for tennis players to worry aloud about their sport’s overcrowded calendar, too-tough season and too-short offseason. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek added an additional complaint this week at the U.S. Open: Athletes are not being heard when they express concerns about potential harm to mental and physical health caused […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Serv...

Associated Press

Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ FBI official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gunman in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity,” a senior FBI official said Wednesday. Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Report says instructor thought gun was empty before firing fatal shot at officer during training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A firearms instructor failed to make sure his gun was empty and fired a fatal shot into the chest of prisons department officer during a training exercise in April, according to investigative records released by the victim’s family. The trainer was standing in front of Lt. Randy Osborne to give him […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Automatic knives are on display at Bonds House of Cutlery/Knives & More, Jan. 27, 2017, in L...

Associated Press

Massachusetts strikes down a 67-year-old switchblade ban, cites landmark Supreme Court gun decision

Residents of Massachusetts are now free to arm themselves with switchblades after a 67-year-old restriction was struck down following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision on gun rights and the Second Amendment. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision on Tuesday applied new guidance from the Bruen decision, which declared that citizens have a right […]

32 minutes ago

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility ...

Associated Press

Body of Delta Air Lines worker who died in tire explosion was unrecognizable, son says

ATLANTA (AP) — The body of a worker who died Tuesday in a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport was unrecognizable, and the family relied on tattoos and a lanyard to identify him, his son told a news outlet. Mirko Marweg, 58, was among two workers who died […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

New US rules try to make it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for homes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Treasury Department has issued regulations aimed at making it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for residential real estate. Under rules finalized Wednesday, investment advisers and real estate professionals will be required to report cash sales of residential real estate sold to legal entities, trusts and […]

45 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks