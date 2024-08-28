Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population

Aug 28, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

Norma Terrazas, right, gets her blood pressure checked by medical assistant Henry Gil Maturell in W...

Norma Terrazas, right, gets her blood pressure checked by medical assistant Henry Gil Maturell in Wesley Health Centers' mobile clinic in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public agency and private health insurance provider are teaming up to build a system of street doctors and clinics that will provide medical care to Los Angeles’ homeless population, including routine preventive medicine, officials announced Wednesday.

The goal is for homeless residents to see primary care physicians long term, rather than sporadically through visits from resource-strapped street medicine teams that struggle to make follow-up appointments or ensure patients receive their prescriptions, said Dr. Sameer Amin, chief medical officer of L.A. Care Health Plan, a Los Angeles County agency that provides health insurance for low-income individuals.

Officials with L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net, a U.S. health care insurance provider, said they will commit $90 million from the state over five years to the effort.

LA County is the nation’s most populous, with about 10 million people. More than 10% of all homeless people in the U.S. live in the county, according to a 2023 federal count.

In the city of Los Angeles, more than 45,000 people — many suffering from serious mental illness, substance addictions or both — live in litter-strewn encampments and where rows of rusting RVs line entire blocks. The spread of homelessness has had cascading effects on drug overdose deaths, especially from the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The tally of unhoused people in the city of about 4 million, one of the nation’s largest, is about equal to the population of Palm Springs. The providers say they hope to serve as many as 85,000 homeless people.

Of the money, $60 million will go toward beefing up the field medicine program throughout the county, bringing services to residents who live in encampments, shelters or in temporary housing. The rest of the money will bolster services on Skid Row, a notorious section of downtown Los Angeles with sprawling homeless encampments. It includes a new health campus expected to open in 2025.

“We’re putting up extended hours for specialty care, extended hours for more urgent services,” Amin said.

On Tuesday, a mobile health care team from Wesley Health Centers rolled through Skid Row, passing tents, tarps and people stretched out on blankets. The team offered HIV and STD testing, psychiatric services, and referrals for other care, such as dental and vision, said Marie McAfee, director of operations for Wesley health. She said they can see between 50 to 100 patients in a day.

Norma Terrazas, 46, appreciates that the clinic comes to her. She had her blood pressure checked.

“This is Skid Row and we need help. We need all the help we can get,” she said. “They make sure that our health is OK, our bodies are strong and that we can withstand anything right now.”

Martha Santana-Chin of Health Net said she’s excited about the possibility of more cardiology, orthopedic and other specialty care for people in Skid Row. Plans are in the works for free shuttles that would transport patients to facilities, as transportation is a key barrier to care.

The money comes from California’s Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program, $1 billion of which Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold in 2022 from cities and counties, saying he was underwhelmed by proposed plans to reduce homelessness. L.A. Care is putting up 70% of the funding.

___

Har reported from San Francisco.

United States News

Caroline Garcia, of France, returns a shot to Renata Zarazua, of Mexico, during the first round of ...

Associated Press

US Open: Cyberbullying remains a problem in tennis. One player called it out on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia, a U.S. Open semifinalist two years ago, drew attention Wednesday to the ever-present problem of cyberbullying in tennis, particularly by people who bet on matches, after her first-round loss at the Grand Slam tournament. “Maybe you can think that it doesn’t hurt us. But it does. We are humans,” […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former police officer accused of killing pregnant girlfriend and staging it as a suicide

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer has been accused of killing a woman he first sexually exploited when she was underage and then trying to stage the death as a suicide. Matthew Farwell was indicted Tuesday on charges he strangled Sandra Birchmore in early 2021 after she told him that she was pregnant […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal ...

Associated Press

Attorney for white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl says his client needs a psychological evaluation

The attorney for an 85-year-old white man who shot Ralph Yarl after the teenage Black honor student came to his Kansas City, Missouri, home by mistake has requested a psychological examination for his client, saying he believes the retired aircraft mechanic no longer understands the proceedings against him. Andrew Lester’s lawyer filed the motion on […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, F...

Associated Press

Auditor faults Pennsylvania agency over fees from Medicaid-funded prescriptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A review by Pennsylvania’s elected financial watchdog concluded there were shortcomings in a state agency’s oversight of fees paid to pharmacy benefit managers in the Medicaid program, but the claims were hotly disputed by state officials. The report released Wednesday by Auditor General Tim DeFoor said the Department of Human Services […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washin...

Associated Press

2 men from Europe charged with ‘swatting’ plot targeting members of Congress and senior US officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two men from Europe are charged in a plot to call in bogus reports of police emergencies to harass and threaten members of Congress, senior U.S. government officials and dozens of other people, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday. Thomasz Szabo, 26, of Romania, and Nemanja Radovanovic, 21, of Serbia, targeted […]

43 minutes ago

Victor Malavet stands as lawyers conduct a bench meeting with the judge during his trial at Merrima...

Associated Press

Defense seeks to undermine accuser’s credibility in New Hampshire youth center sex abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with raping a teenage girl at a youth holding facility in New Hampshire tried to erode the accuser’s credibility at trial Wednesday, suggesting she had a history of lying and changing her story. Now 39, Natasha Maunsell was 15 and 16 when she was held at […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population