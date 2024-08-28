Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak at East Valley church

Aug 28, 2024, 8:07 AM | Updated: 8:07 am

Ohio Sen. JD Vance waves after arriving for his last Arizona appearance on July 31, 2024. The Repub...

Ohio Sen. JD Vance waves after arriving for his last Arizona appearance on July 31, 2024. The Republican vice presidential nominee is set to campaign in Mesa on Sept. 4. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

BY KEVIN STONE

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Just 12 days after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s last Arizona rally, running mate JD Vance is set to campaign at an East Valley church next week.

The vice presidential hopeful will participate in a “Chase the Vote” event with conservative activist and Valley resident Charlie Kirk at the Generation Church campus in east Mesa on Sept. 4.

The event is presented by Turning Point Action, the political campaign arm of Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization.

The church is located on Ellsworth Road north of Southern Avenue. Doors open at 3 p.m., with preprogramming at 4 p.m. and remarks scheduled for 5 p.m.

Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis. People interested in attending can register online, but tickets won’t be required.

Arizona gets plenty of attention from White House hopefuls

As a battleground state, Arizona is a popular destination for candidates vying for the White House.

Vance’s visit to the Grand Canyon State next week will be his second since Trump brought him onto the ticket in mid-July.

The Ohio senator previously spoke at Arizona Christian University in Glendale on June 31.

Last week, Trump held a rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

That came two weeks after the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz, Minnesota’s governor, held a campaign event at the same site.

