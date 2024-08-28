Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police investigating death of a man found with a gunshot wound in an alleyway

Aug 27, 2024, 7:15 PM

Phoenix Police are investigating the death of man who was found with a gunshot wound in an alleyway. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead in a West Valley alleyway, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, around 6:50 a.m., officers arrived at the area near 27th Avenue and Solano Drive to complete a welfare check on an unresponsive man in an alleyway.

Officers located Jesse Benich, 53, with at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said in a press release

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No further information was available.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

The department asks that anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or at their Spanish speaking phone line 480-837-8446.

Callers can provide an anonymous tip and the department said a reward will be given for information that leads to an arrest.

Phoenix Police investigating death of a man found with a gunshot wound in an alleyway