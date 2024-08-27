Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 million to settle accounting fraud probe

Aug 27, 2024, 4:39 PM

FILE - The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile Riv...

FILE - The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala., following christening ceremonies for the ship, Jan. 14, 2012. (G.M. Andrews/Press-Register via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(G.M. Andrews/Press-Register via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Austal USA, an Alabama-based shipbuilder that makes vessels for the U.S. Navy, has admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay a $24 million fine to settle an accounting fraud investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

From 2013 through July 2016, Austal USA conspired to mislead shareholders and investors about the company’s financial condition, the department said. The company pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of obstruction of a federal audit.

Austal USA “engaged in a years-long scheme to illegally inflate its profits on ships the company was building for the U.S. Navy, reporting false financial results to investors, lenders, and its auditors,” Nicole M. Argentieri, principal deputy assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a statement.

Austal USA LLC is a subsidiary of Australia-based Austal Limited and builds littoral combat ships for the Navy that are designed to operate in shallow coastal waters.

The Justice Department said Austal artificially lowered cost estimates, despite rising shipbuilding costs, to meet its revenue budget and projections. That had the impact of falsely overstating Austal USA’s profitability on the ships and Austal Limited’s earnings reported in its public financial statements.

Court documents show the company agreed to settle complaints by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

The Justice Department said the appropriate criminal penalty would be $73 million, but that was reduced because of Austal USA’s inability to pay. In addition to the $24 million criminal fine, the company is also on the hook for $24 million in restitution for shareholder losses.

Austal USA has also agreed to retain an independent compliance monitor for three years and implement a compliance and ethics program.

Three former Austal USA executives were indicted last year on accounting fraud charges. They are awaiting trial.

An email to a media representative for Austal Limited was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

United States News

FILE - U.S. Army soldiers stand next to trucks arriving loaded with humanitarian aid at the U.S.-bu...

Associated Press

Biden pushed Gaza pier over warnings it would undercut other aid routes, watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ordered the construction of a temporary pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this year even as some staffers for the U.S. Agency for International Development expressed concerns that the effort would be difficult to pull off and undercut the effort to persuade Israel to open “more efficient” […]

30 minutes ago

Man in a hospital gown smiling while seated....

Associated Press

A hostage in Gaza is rescued by Israel after 326 days of captivity

Israeli forces found a hostage, who was captive for 326 days, while searching Hamas' tunnel network in Gaza

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police in Washington city banned from personalizing equipment in settlement over shooting Black man

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The city of Olympia, Washington, will pay $600,000 to the family of a Black man shot and killed by police in a settlement that also stipulates that officers will be banned from personalizing any of their work equipment. Lawyers on Monday announced the details of the settlement of a wrongful death […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, during the Assembly session in Sacramento, Cali...

Associated Press

California lawmakers pass protections for pregnant women in prisons and ban on legacy admissions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could expand protections for pregnant people who are incarcerated, ban legacy admissions at private colleges and set new requirements for colleges to address gender discrimination on campuses under proposals passed by state lawmakers Tuesday. The California Legislature, which is dominated by Democrats, is voting on hundreds of bills during its […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

US appeals court revives a lawsuit against TikTok over 10-year-old’s ‘blackout challenge’ death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court revived on Tuesday a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died attempting a viral challenge she allegedly saw on TikTok that dared people to choke themselves until they lost consciousness. While federal law generally protects online publishers from liability for content posted by […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi seafood distributor pleads guilty to decadeslong fish mislabeling scheme

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi seafood distributor and two managers pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to mislabel seafood and commit wire fraud by marketing frozen imported fish as more expensive local species, federal authorities said. Quality Poultry and Seafood Inc., the largest seafood wholesaler on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, agreed to forfeit $1 million […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 million to settle accounting fraud probe