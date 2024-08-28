Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 more family members dead due to Tempe mobile home fire, 1 still in critical condition

Aug 27, 2024, 5:34 PM

Two more family members have died after a mobile home fire killed two others on Sunday night. (Facebook Photo/Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue Department)

PHOENIX – Two more family members have died after a Tempe mobile home fire killed two others on Sunday night, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Enrique “Junior” Ruiz, 24, and his 18-month-old daughter, Ellany Ruiz, were initially taken to a hospital in critical condition following the fire near Kyrene and Baseline roads around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Both victims have since died, according to Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue and Tempe Police.

Monica Ruiz, 51, and Ariaelly Ruiz, 3, were found dead inside the home. Valerie Magana-Gonzalez, 22, is the lone survivor of the fire and remains in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anybody with information about the fire is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

