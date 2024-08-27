Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police are asking for the publics help in finding suspects in fatal shooting, offering reward

Aug 27, 2024, 3:15 PM

The Phoenix Police are asking for the publics help in finding the suspects involved in a fatal shooting on Saturday morning. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Phoenix Police are reaching out to the public and offering up to $2,000 for help in finding the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Carra.

On Saturday, around 3 a.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to a shooting near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road. At the scene, they found three adults had been shot.

All three victims were taken to a hospital, two of the victims were emmitted in stable condition but Carra, 30, died at the hospital.

The suspects and the vehicle they were in are unknown according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The department is partnering with Silent Witness for the community’s help. They ask that anyone with information on the suspects to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446.

People can leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $2,000 and advises that to be eligible for the reward, people must contact them before an arrest or indictment is made.

According to their website, Silent Witness is a community-based nonprofit that pays rewards through private donations and grants.

