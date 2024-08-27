PHOENIX – Phoenix Police are reaching out to the public and offering up to $2,000 for help in finding the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Carra.

On Saturday, around 3 a.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to a shooting near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road. At the scene, they found three adults had been shot.

All three victims were taken to a hospital, two of the victims were emmitted in stable condition but Carra, 30, died at the hospital.

The suspects and the vehicle they were in are unknown according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The department is partnering with Silent Witness for the community’s help. They ask that anyone with information on the suspects to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446.

People can leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.

*** UP TO $2000.00 REWARD OFFERED ***

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 0302 hours, three adult victims were shot during an incident in the area of 10200 South 19th Avenue. One of the victims, Jeremy Carra, was later pronounced deceased pic.twitter.com/On7OA7lyhz — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) August 27, 2024

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $2,000 and advises that to be eligible for the reward, people must contact them before an arrest or indictment is made.

According to their website, Silent Witness is a community-based nonprofit that pays rewards through private donations and grants.

