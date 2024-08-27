Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Group charged with stealing dozens of firearms in string of Maryland gun shop burglaries

Aug 27, 2024, 2:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Four people have been charged with breaking into a series of gun stores across Maryland and stealing several dozen guns, officials announced Tuesday.

The group, ages 16 to 20, committed three burglaries and seven attempted burglaries between December 2023 and March 2024, stealing a total of 81 firearms and 10 gun replicas, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which investigated the case alongside federal and local law enforcement agencies. The group operated during late night and early morning hours, using a crowbar, prosecutors said.

Only six of the stolen guns were recovered, and all were in the hands of people who couldn’t legally possess them, state prosecutors said.

Investigators determined the suspects were trying to sell or trade the guns on social media, where they would sometimes brag about the success of their break-ins, according to an indictment.

Officials said that on at least two occasions, the group was robbed of some of the stolen weapons. They said one of the suspects accidentally discharged a gun, striking his associate in both feet.

“The reality is these stolen guns made their way into our communities, so it has always been a two-part mission: Find those responsible and find the guns. We found the people, and hear this: Break the law and you will be held accountable,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement. “Marylanders are tired of crime happening in their communities and they want illegal guns off the streets.”

United States News

Victor Malavet looks behind him during his trial at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H...

Associated Press

Former youth center resident testifies against worker accused of rape

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former resident of a youth holding facility in New Hampshire described a staffer Tuesday as a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” who raped her in a storage closet just before handing out candy to other children as a reward for good behavior. Victor Malavet, 62, faces 12 counts of aggravated […]

1 minute ago

Democratic Florida State Rep. Lindsay Cross speaks to supporters against development at Florida sta...

Associated Press

Opponents stage protests against Florida state parks development plans pushed by DeSantis

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Opponents of a plan pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to build golf courses, hotels, pickleball courts and other development at Florida state parks staged protests Tuesday at several sites as pressure builds against the proposal. The Republican governor’s Department of Environmental Protection unveiled the plans last week and had planned a […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals court spikes Tennessee’s bid to get family planning dollars despite abortion rule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has shot down Tennessee’s attempt to collect millions of dollars in family planning funds without complying with federal rules requiring clinics to provide abortion referrals due to its current ban on the procedure. Last year, Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a federal complaint seeking to overturn […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - Emergency personnel look over the site of a helicopter that crashed in Blair, W.Va., June, 2...

Associated Press

Inadequate inspections and lack of oversight cited in West Virginia fatal helicopter crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Inadequate inspections by an operator and a lack of oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration were partly to blame for the crash of a Vietnam-era tourist helicopter that killed six people in West Virginia two years ago, according to a final report released Tuesday. The Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter showcased in […]

22 minutes ago

Split panel image of special counsel Jack Smith on the left and Donald Trump on the right...

Associated Press

Feds file new indictment against Donald Trump in 2020 election case, narrowing allegations

Special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed a new indictment against Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election.

34 minutes ago

Former collegiate swimmers Kaitlynn Wheeler, from third left, Riley Gaines, and Grace Countie, who ...

Associated Press

Georgia Senate Republicans push to further restrict trans women in sports

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee kicked off a new push by Republicans in the state to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports, hearing testimony on Tuesday from five former college swimmers who are suing the NCAA and Georgia Tech over a transgender woman’s participation in the 2022 NCAA women’s swimming championships. […]

43 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Group charged with stealing dozens of firearms in string of Maryland gun shop burglaries