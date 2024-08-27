Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Football player dies of head injury received in practice at West Virginia middle school

Aug 27, 2024, 10:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old football player in West Virginia died over the weekend after receiving a head injury in practice, his father said.

Madison Middle School defensive lineman Cohen Craddock was hurt while making a tackle on Friday. The eighth grader suffered from brain bleeding and swelling and was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday, Ryan Craddock told news outlets.

After the collision, Cohen Craddock got back up, took a few steps, then lost consciousness. His oxygen level was low while he was in the ambulance, his father said.

“You wish it was a bad dream you could wake up from,” Ryan Craddock said.

In a statement, Boone County Schools Superintendent Matthew Riggs said counseling and other support services were being offered this week to Madison Middle School students, faculty and staff.

Madison Middle School Principal Shann Elkins said Cohen “was a wonderful, polite, and smart young man who was an important part of our school family.”

Ryan Craddock said he plans to work toward getting other players soft-shell helmet covers known as Guardian caps.

“I want to take the loss of my boy to try to protect the other guys,” he said. “I don’t want anybody else to go through what we are going through currently.”

United States News

FILE - The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo hangs outside a restaurant location, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westw...

Associated Press

Chipotle may have violated workers’ unionization rights, US labor board says

Chipotle Mexican Grill may have violated federal labor law in its treatment of employees at its only unionized store, according to the National Labor Relations Board. The board said late Monday that its Detroit regional director found merit to allegations filed against Chipotle by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The union alleges that Chipotle unlawfully […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - Flames consume a structure on Bessie Lane as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., Ju...

Associated Press

Man accused of starting destructive California wildfire by throwing firework out car window

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been accused of igniting a destructive California wildfire in early July by throwing a firework from a car window during hot, dry and windy weather. Spencer Grant Anderson, of Oroville, was charged Monday after weeks of continuous surveillance by investigators, the Butte County District Attorney’s Office said. […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest...

Associated Press

How lessons learned from the 2016 campaign led US officials to be more open about Iran hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2016 presidential campaign was entering its final months and seemingly all of Washington was abuzz with talk about how Russian hackers had penetrated the email accounts of Democrats, triggering the release of internal communications that seemed designed to boost Donald Trump’s campaign and hurt Hillary Clinton’s. Yet there was a notable […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Leonard Riggio, chairman of Barnes & Noble, is seen in New Orleans, Feb. 26, 2008.(AP Photo/...

Associated Press

Leonard Riggio, who forged a bookselling empire at Barnes & Noble, dead at 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonard Riggio, a brash, self-styled underdog who transformed the publishing industry by building Barnes & Noble into the country’s most powerful bookseller before his company was overtaken by the rise of Amazon.com, has died at age 83. Riggio died Tuesday “following a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” according to a statement […]

1 hour ago

Michael Sparks, the first rioter to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, leaves federal court on Tues...

Associated Press

First rioter to enter Capitol during Jan. 6 attack is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man who was the first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack on the building was sentenced on Tuesday to more than four years in prison. A police officer who tried to subdue Michael Sparks with pepper spray described him as a catalyst for the Jan. 6 […]

1 hour ago

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her...

Associated Press

Utah mother and children’s book author Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Utah state Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on the second day of Kouri Richins’ preliminary hearing that prosecutors had presented […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Football player dies of head injury received in practice at West Virginia middle school