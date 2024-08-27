Close
1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying ‘potentially explosive’ military devices

Aug 27, 2024, 9:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BRINKLEY, Ark. (AP) — A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas involving two tractor-trailers and a truck carrying “potentially explosive” military devices killed one person and backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway, officials said.

The crash Monday afternoon near Brinkley, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Little Rock, came shortly after a grass fire in the area. No other injuries were reported, said Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The truck contained potentially explosive military devices, Parker said, but he did not have details. Explosives experts were brought in, the area around the crash was evacuated, and the devices were removed.

Traffic going both directions was diverted overnight, and the highway reopened late Tuesday morning.

