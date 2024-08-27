Man dead after boat flipped at Grand Canyon National Park...

PHOENIX — A man is dead after his boat flipped while he was boating at the Grand Canyon over the weekend.

The National Park Service said the 80-year-old man fell into the Colorado River at Fossil Rapid after the boating accident on Sunday.

Park officials received an emergency call alerting them of the situation from a commercial river trip around 3:40 p.m.

The report said CPR was being performed on the man.

Park rangers were flown in by helicopter but all attempts to resuscitate him failed.

The National Park Service is investigating this death along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further details were provided.

