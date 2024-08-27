Close
Frontier Airlines adding new Los Angeles-area destination from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Aug 27, 2024, 8:09 AM

File photo of a Frontier Airlines plane on the tarmac. Frontier Airlines will start flying from Pho...

Frontier Airlines will start flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport, north of Los Angeles, in November 2024. (Frontier Airlines Photo)

(Frontier Airlines Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Discount carrier Frontier Airlines will offer Arizona travelers a new route to the Los Angeles area this fall.

Frontier will start flying between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport on Nov. 21. The service initially will be available four times a week.

Hollywood Burbank Airport is about 30 miles north of Los Angeles International Airport, Southern California’s largest flight hub.

Introductory fare offered for Frontier route from Phoenix to Los Angeles area

For a limited time, Frontier is offering introductory fares for Phoenix-Burbank starting at $19 each way. To get the rate, tickets must be purchased by Monday for flights through Feb. 28, 2025. The introductory fare is not available on select blackout dates.

Earlier this year, Frontier added service between Phoenix and four new destinations: Los Angeles; St. Louis; Missoula, Montana; and Los Cabos, Mexico.

The carrier announced the Phoenix-Burbank flights on Tuesday among 11 new routes across 15 airports.

“As consumers look ahead to the fall and winter months and make their holiday plans, we are thrilled to once again expand our roster of convenient and affordable travel options,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, said in a press release.

