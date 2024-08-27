Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

An injured and angry water buffalo is on the loose in Iowa

Aug 27, 2024, 6:53 AM

An escaped water buffalo on the lamb from police looks on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in the Des Moine...

An escaped water buffalo on the lamb from police looks on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in the Des Moines suburb of Pleasant Hill, Iowa. (Madison Pottebaum via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Madison Pottebaum via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — A water buffalo is on the loose in an Iowa town, and police are warning people that it is injured and aggressive.

Police in the Des Moines suburb of Pleasant Hill responded Saturday to a call about an animal in the road. It turned out to be a water buffalo, and the owner told police the animal was aggressive.

That proved to be the case when police and animal rescue and control groups began trying to contain the water buffalo and return it to the owner’s property. Those efforts “led the animal to show its aggressiveness toward Pleasant Hill officers which resulted in one round being fired from a shotgun, injuring the animal,” police said in a Facebook posting on Monday.

The wounded water buffalo got away. Police used drones and ATVs to try and find it and brought in people with expertise in water buffaloes. As of Tuesday morning, the animal was still on the lam in the town of about 11,000 residents.

“If anyone sees a Water Buffalo, DO NOT APPROACH IT,” police said on Facebook.

Water buffaloes can weigh up to 2,650 pounds, according to the website for National Geographic, though the Iowa animal appears smaller in photos. Often domesticated, the water buffalo is the largest member of the Bovini tribe, which includes yak, bison, African buffalo, various species of wild cattle, and others, the website said.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond. The decision from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - The Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, center, is located at Foley Square, Oct. 7, ...

Associated Press

Future of sports streaming market, consumer options under further scrutiny after Venu Sports ruling

With the U.S. Open tennis tournament beginning Monday and college football kicking into high gear, this was supposed to be the week when some expected the Venu Sports streaming service to have a soft launch at least. Instead, the joint venture between ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery has been sidelined by a federal court’s […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying ‘potentially explosive’ military devices

BRINKLEY, Ark. (AP) — A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas involving two tractor-trailers and a truck carrying “potentially explosive” military devices killed one person and backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway, officials said. The crash Monday afternoon near Brinkley, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Little Rock, came shortly after […]

33 minutes ago

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an ev...

Associated Press

Presidential transition planning has begun in earnest, but Trump and Harris are already behind

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun offering federal resources to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for presidential transition planning for the first time, with experts suggesting both are behind in preparing for their potential administrations. While transitions kick into high gear after Election Day, when a president-elect must begin selecting and vetting about […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear case seeking to revive recall of GOP Assembly speaker Vos

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The effort to salvage an attempt to recall Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office suffered another legal defeat on Tuesday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, without comment, refused to hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling rejecting an attempt to revive the recall effort, which was led by supporters […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire resident dies after testing positive for mosquito-borne encephalitis virus

A New Hampshire resident who tested positive for the mosquito-borne infection eastern equine encephalitis virus has died, health authorities in the state said. The Hampstead resident’s infection was the first in the state in a decades, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday. The resident, whom the department only identified as […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

An injured and angry water buffalo is on the loose in Iowa