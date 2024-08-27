Close
Tempe man sentenced to 25 years in prison for series of burglaries and sexual assaults

Aug 26, 2024, 8:00 PM

Djimon Boggs was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday. (MCSO Mugshot)

(MCSO Mugshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Tempe man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a series of burglaries, break-ins and sexual assaults, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, Djimon Boggs was sentenced to 12.5 years for burglary and 12.5 years for sexual assault. Both sentences will run consecutively.

Along with the prison sentence, Boggs received lifetime supervised probation for two counts of attempting to commit a sexual assault and will also be forced to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

Between September and October 2023, Boggs looked for unlocked homes in a Tempe neighborhood, and on three occasions, threatened the victims and attempted to sexually assault them. One victim was sexually assaulted at gunpoint while the others were able to scream for help, causing him to flee the scene.

Boggs was arrested on Oct. 15, 2023 and charged with 12 felony counts.

In July, Boggs pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the first degree, one count of sexual assault and two counts of attempt to commit sexual assault.

