Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Army private who fled to North Korea will plead guilty to desertion

Aug 26, 2024, 5:23 PM

FILE - A television screen shows a file image of Pvt. Travis King during a news program at the Seou...

FILE - A television screen shows a file image of Pvt. Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea Aug. 16, 2023. King, who fled to North Korea just over a year ago, will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct, his lawyer said Monday.

Travis King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press, that King intends to admit his guilt to military offenses, including desertion and assaulting an officer. Nine other offenses, including possession of sexual images of a child, will be dismissed under the terms of the deal.

King will be given an opportunity at a Sept. 20 plea hearing at Fort Bliss, Texas, to discuss his actions.

“He wants to take responsibility for the things that he did,” Rosenblatt said. He declined to comment on a possible sentence that his client might face.

Desertion is a serious charge and can result in imprisonment for as much as three years.

The AP reported last month that the two sides were in plea talks.

King bolted across the heavily fortified border from South Korea in July 2023, and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

His run into North Korea came soon after he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges.

About a week after his release from the prison, military officers took him to the airport so he could return to Fort Bliss to face disciplinary action. He was escorted as far as customs, but instead of getting on the plane, he joined a civilian tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom. He then ran across the border, which is lined with guards and often crowded with tourists.

He was detained by North Korea, but after about two months, Pyongyang abruptly announced that it would expel him. On Sept. 28, he was flown to back to Texas, and has been in custody there.

The U.S. military in October filed a series of charges against King under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including desertion, as well as kicking and punching other officers, unlawfully possessing alcohol, making a false statement and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity. Those allegations date back to July 10, the same day he was released from the prison.

United States News

Judah Boyle, of Des Moines, Iowa, splashes water as he runs on the beach at Gray's Lake Park, Monda...

Associated Press

Wild week of US weather includes heat wave, tropical storm, landslide, flash flood and snow

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — It’s been a wild week of weather in many parts of the United States, from heat waves to snowstorms to flash floods. Here’s a look at some of the weather events: Midwest sizzles under heat wave Millions of people in the Midwest have been enduring dangerous heat and humidity. An […]

37 minutes ago

FILE - A pride flag is waved against the downtown Los Angeles skyline during the LA Pride in the Pa...

Associated Press

It’s official, the census says: Gay male couples like San Francisco. Lesbians like the Berkshires

Gay male couples tend to gravitate toward big cities on the U.S. coasts, while lesbian couples tend to prefer smaller, more pastoral cities or towns, according to 2020 census figures that reinforce some preconceived notions about LGBTQ+ communities in the U.S. Counties with the highest concentrations of male same-sex couple households were those that include […]

40 minutes ago

Donald Trump on one half of the picture and Kamala Harris on the other half. They are at podiums....

Associated Press

Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate.

45 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the National Governors Association in the Ea...

Associated Press

Judge in Texas orders pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens

A federal judge in Texas on Monday ordered a temporary pause on the Biden administration's new protections that would allow immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens a path to citizenship.

3 hours ago

Dr. Janice Johnston, a member of the Georgia State Election Board, speaks during a meeting at the S...

Associated Press

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Democratic Party sued Monday to block two recent rules adopted by the State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results. The lawsuit, filed before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate […]

4 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the National Governors Association in the Ea...

Associated Press

Judge in Texas orders pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Monday ordered a temporary pause on the Biden administration’s new protections that would allow immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens a path to citizenship. The administrative stay issued by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker comes after 16 states, led by Republican attorneys general, challenged the […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Army private who fled to North Korea will plead guilty to desertion