UNITED STATES NEWS

Planned Parenthood challenges Missouri law that kicked area clinics off of Medicaid

Aug 26, 2024, 4:11 PM

FILE - A Missouri and American flag fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. (AP...

FILE - A Missouri and American flag fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Planned Parenthoods filed legal challenges Monday against a new law that kicked the organizations off the federal Medicaid health insurance program.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said they are filing complaints with the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, which functions as a court to hear disputes between Missouri government and private organizations.

At issue is a new law banning Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood, a move Republicans have tried for years in a state where almost all abortions are banned and the procedure is not covered by Medicaid.

The law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in May, aims to make it illegal for Missouri’s Medicaid program to reimburse Planned Parenthood for health care services to low-income patients, such as pap smears and cancer screenings.

Abortion opponents have said Planned Parenthood should not receive any public funding because clinics in other states provide abortions.

Only Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas have successfully blocked Medicaid funding for the organization, according to Planned Parenthood.

Missouri has tried for years but has repeatedly been overruled by the courts. A February state Supreme Court ruling found that Missouri lawmakers’ last attempt at defunding Planned Parenthood was unconstitutional.

The state attorney general did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Planned Parenthood said Missouri clinics will continue providing health care to Medicaid recipients even though the centers will not be reimbursed by the state.

