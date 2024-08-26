Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier’s recent visit to Ukraine, situation in Bangladesh

Aug 26, 2024, 1:57 PM

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows Indian Prime Minister Nare...

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after the most prominent leader from a nation that maintains a neutral position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine visited Kyiv.

Modi said in a posting on X that he spoke to Biden about “India’s full support for early return of peace and stability” in Ukraine. He said the leaders also discussed India’s concern about the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities in neighboring Bangladesh after this month’s ouster of the country’s long-serving prime minister.

The White House said Biden commended Modi’s engagement with Ukraine as well as his visit last week to Poland, one of Ukraine’s closest Eastern European allies.

“We welcome any other country that wants to help President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy work towards this just peace, and any country that’s willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelensky’s perspective, by hearing him out,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Zelenskyy and Modi during their meeting last week discussed at length Ukraine’s peace formula, which prioritizes territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We say it very loudly and clearly that we support the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi said during the meeting. “It’s our highest priority.”

The Kyiv visit came after Modi last month met with Putin in Moscow. Zelenskyy had criticized Modi for the visit with Putin, which came on the same day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people. During the visit, Modi was photographed giving Putin a warm embrace.

India, which has a long-running relationship with Moscow, has largely avoided weighing in on the Russian invasion.

India started building a strong relationship with the then-Soviet Union in the mid-1950s during the Cold War, then strengthened those ties over conflicts with neighbor Pakistan.

The Soviet Union helped mediate a cease-fire between India and Pakistan to end the 1965 war over control of the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir. Then, during India’s war with Pakistan in December 1971, the Soviet Union used its veto power to support India at the United Nations, while the U.S. ordered a task force into the Bay of Bengal in support of Pakistan.

Early in the war, Biden referred to India as “somewhat shaky” as he was rounding up allies to squeeze Moscow’s energy income.

India has become a key buyer of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies that shut most Western markets off to Russian exports. India now gets more than 40% of its oil imports from Russia, according to analysts.

But as a key economic and strategic ally in the Indo-Pacific, the White House has sought to play down Biden and Modi’s differences over Russia’s war in Ukraine as the war in Europe grinds on.

Modi said he also discussed the situation in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India this month.

Her ouster was triggered by student-led protests against a quota system for government jobs. After clashes between protesters and government forces that led to hundreds of deaths, the movement grew into a broader rebellion against the leader and her government.

There have dozens of attacks against against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh since Hasina’s ouster.

Modi said during the call with Biden he underscored “the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

Biden took part in the call from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is vacationing with family.

United States News

Dr. Janice Johnston, a member of the Georgia State Election Board, speaks during a meeting at the S...

Associated Press

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Democratic Party sued Monday to block two recent rules adopted by the State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results. The lawsuit, filed before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - A television screen shows a file image of Pvt. Travis King during a news program at the Seou...

Associated Press

Army private who fled to North Korea will plead guilty to desertion

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct, his lawyer said Monday. Travis King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press, that King intends to admit his guilt to military offenses, […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the National Governors Association in the Ea...

Associated Press

Judge in Texas orders pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Monday ordered a temporary pause on the Biden administration’s new protections that would allow immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens a path to citizenship. The administrative stay issued by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker comes after 16 states, led by Republican attorneys general, challenged the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother arraigned on fraud and theft charges

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of defrauding multiple businesses of more than $1 million. Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, entered the pleas during an arraignment hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra, the Sun Sentinel reported. Bond had […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with making online threats to kill election officials in Colorado and Arizona

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged Monday with making numerous online threats to kill election officials and others in Colorado and Arizona. Teak Ty Brockbank, 45, of Cortez, was arrested Friday and made an initial appearance in court on Monday in Durango on a charge of transmitting interstate threats. A conviction […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Missouri and American flag fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. (AP...

Associated Press

Planned Parenthood challenges Missouri law that kicked area clinics off of Medicaid

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Planned Parenthoods filed legal challenges Monday against a new law that kicked the organizations off the federal Medicaid health insurance program. Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said they are filing complaints with the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, which functions as a court to hear disputes between […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier’s recent visit to Ukraine, situation in Bangladesh