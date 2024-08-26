Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Winning ticket worth $243K from Fantasy 5 jackpot sold at a Mesa gas station

Aug 26, 2024, 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Hundred dollar bills laid flat next to each other...

An Arizona lottery player won a $243,000 jackpot after purchasing a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from a Mesa QuikTrip on Friday. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One Arizona lottery player literally hit the jackpot last week, when they won the Fantasy 5 jackpot worth $243,000.

The winning lottery ticket was sold at a Mesa QuikTrip near McKellips Road and the Loop 202 on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

According to the Arizona Lottery’s website, the winning numbers were 8,12,23,28 and 34.

The odds of matching five numbers and winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398, according the Arizona Lottery.

The multi-state lottery, the Mega Millions, had its jackpot total increase to $575 million, the 9th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The next drawing will be on Tuesday with players having until 6:59 p.m. to purchase a ticket.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the payout.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged Monday with making numerous online threats to kill election ...

Associated Press

Colorado man accused of making online threats to kill Arizona election officials

A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged Monday with making numerous online threats to kill election officials in Arizona.

1 hour ago

A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani said Monday that the charges against his client in Arizona’s fake elec...

Associated Press

Lawyer says Rudy Giuliani didn’t do anything illegal in Arizona fake elector case

A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani said Monday that the charges against his client in Arizona’s fake elector case should be thrown out because Giuliani did nothing criminal in contesting Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in the state over Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

A Phoenix police officer fatally shoots a suspect...

KTAR.com

Police release video of fatal shooting of man who ran from officers in Phoenix

Video has been released in the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix who was accused of firing a weapon at bystanders before he ran from officers in Phoenix earlier this month.

4 hours ago

Street vendors without permits allegedly made 17 people sick...

Serena O'Sullivan

Street tacos from Valley vendors without permits make 17 people sick

Love street tacos? You might get sick like 17 victims who reported their illnesses after eating food from street vendors without permits.

5 hours ago

Suspect in Surprise hit-and-run that injured 12-year-old boy at large...

KTAR.com

Surprise Police ask public to help find suspect in hit-and-run that left boy injured

The Surprise Police Department asked the public for help finding a driver accused of a hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy.

6 hours ago

Photos of three cute dogs up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelters in Phoe...

KTAR.com

Overcrowded Maricopa County shelters offer free adoptions on International Dog Day

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is celebrating International Dog Day -- and addressing overcrowding -- with free adoptions on Monday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Winning ticket worth $243K from Fantasy 5 jackpot sold at a Mesa gas station