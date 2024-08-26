PHOENIX – One Arizona lottery player literally hit the jackpot last week, when they won the Fantasy 5 jackpot worth $243,000.

The winning lottery ticket was sold at a Mesa QuikTrip near McKellips Road and the Loop 202 on Friday.

According to the Arizona Lottery’s website, the winning numbers were 8,12,23,28 and 34.

The odds of matching five numbers and winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398, according the Arizona Lottery.

The multi-state lottery, the Mega Millions, had its jackpot total increase to $575 million, the 9th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The next drawing will be on Tuesday with players having until 6:59 p.m. to purchase a ticket.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the payout.

