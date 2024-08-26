Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Pennsylvania county broke law by refusing to tell voters if it rejected their ballot, judge says

Aug 26, 2024, 1:52 PM

FILE - Allegheny County Election Division Deputy Manager Chet Harhut carries a container of mail-in...

FILE - Allegheny County Election Division Deputy Manager Chet Harhut carries a container of mail-in ballots from a secure area at the elections warehouse in Pittsburgh, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-controlled county in Pennsylvania violated state law when election workers refused to tell voters that their mail-in ballot had been rejected and wouldn’t be counted in last April’s primary election, a judge ruled.

As a result, voters in Washington County were unable to exercise their legal right either to challenge the decision of the county elections board or to cast a provisional ballot in place of the rejected mail-in ballot, the judge said.

The decision is one of several election-related lawsuits being fought in Pennsylvania’s courts, a hotly contested presidential battleground where November’s contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris could be razor close.

“It’s a great day for voters in Washington County,” David Gatling Sr., president of the NAACP branch in Washington, Pennsylvania, said in a statement Monday.

The NAACP branch sued the county earlier this summer as did seven voters whose ballots had been rejected in the April 23 primary and the Center for Coalfield Justice, accusing Washington County of violating the constitutional due process rights of voters by deliberately concealing whether their ballot had been counted.

In his decision Friday, Judge Brandon Neuman ordered Washington County to notify any voter whose mail-in ballot is rejected because of an error — such as a missing signature or missing handwritten date — so that the voter has an opportunity to challenge the decision.

Neuman, elected as a Democrat, also ordered the county to allow those voters to vote by provisional ballot to help ensure they could cast a ballot that would be counted.

In the primary, the county rejected 259 mail-in ballots that had been received before polls closed, or 2% of all mail-in ballots received on time, the judge wrote. Roughly three-fourths of mail-in ballots tend to be cast by Democrats in Pennsylvania, possibly the result of Trump baselessly claiming for years that mail-in voting is rife with fraud.

Nick Sherman, the chairman of Washington County’s commissioners, said he and other county officials hadn’t decided whether to appeal. However, Sherman said he believed the county’s practices are compliant with state law.

Sherman noted that Neuman is a Democrat, and called it a prime example of a judge “legislating from the bench.”

“I would question how you would read a law that is that black and white and then make a ruling like that,” Sherman said in an interview.

Sherman said state law does not allow the county to begin processing mail-in ballots — called precanvassing — until Election Day starting at 7 a.m.

However, Witold Walczak, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, which helped represent the plaintiffs, said county election workers can see right away whether a just-arrived mail-in ballot has mistakes that disqualify it.

Most counties check for such mistakes and notify voters immediately or enter the ballot’s status into the state’s voting database, Walczak said. That helps alert a voter that their ballot was rejected so they can try to make sure they cast a ballot that counts, Walczak said.

None of that is precanvassing, Walczak said.

“Precanvassing is about opening the (ballot) envelopes,” Walczak said. “That’s not what this is. And if Sherman is right, then 80% of counties are doing it wrong.”

___

Follow Marc Levy at https://x.com/timelywriter.

United States News

FILE - Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme ...

Associated Press

Colorado GOP chair ousted in a contentious vote that he dismisses as a ‘sham’

DENVER (AP) — Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who has tried to push the state party to extremes, was ousted over the weekend in a vote that he called illegitimate, precipitating a leadership standoff as the November election looms. William’s tenure as chair led to party infighting as he leaned into public attacks against fellow […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Like other red states, Louisiana governor announces policy aiming to prevent noncitizens from voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is the latest red state to announce additional measures to ensure that non-U.S. citizens are not voting in elections, despite it already being illegal and there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Monday requiring all state government agencies that provide […]

24 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Des...

Associated Press

Going local: A new streaming service peeks into news in 2024 election swing states

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of politics have another way to keep track of what’s happening in the most competitive states in the country through a new service that collects and streams local newscasts. Swing State Election News, which began operation Monday, lets streamers choose from among 37 local television stations in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, […]

33 minutes ago

This photo provided by the National Weather Service shows a snow-covered section of Mt. Rainier, Wa...

Associated Press

Unusually cold storm that frosted West Coast peaks provided a hint of winter in August

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ski season is still at least several months away, but the unusually cold storm that frosted West Coast mountain peaks late last week brought a hint of winter in August. The calendar briefly skipped ahead to November as the system dropped out of the Gulf of Alaska, down through the Pacific […]

39 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak at the Nation...

Associated Press

Special counsel urges appeals court to reinstate classified documents case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal appeals court Monday to reinstate the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump after it was dismissed by a judge last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon threw out the case, one of four prosecutions of Trump, after concluding that Smith’s appointment as special […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Fair-goers scorched by heartland heat wave take refuge under misters as some schools let out early

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair sought relief from soaring temperatures under misters Monday while some Midwestern schools dismissed classes early or called off sports practices. Highs approaching the century mark combined with oppressive humidity to made it feel like 105 to 115 degrees (40 to 46 Celsius) across the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Pennsylvania county broke law by refusing to tell voters if it rejected their ballot, judge says