ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise Police ask public to help find suspect in hit-and-run that left boy injured

Aug 26, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm

Suspect in Surprise hit-and-run that injured 12-year-old boy at large...

Surprise Police said the hit-and-run that injured a boy took place on Aug. 22, 2024. The suspect vehicle is a 2018-2024 Toyota Camry. (Surprise Police Department File Photos/via Facebook)

(Surprise Police Department File Photos/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department is asking the public to help find the suspect of a hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy.

The collision took place last Thursday while the boy rode his bicycle in the area of 175th Avenue and Paradise Lane around 6 p.m.

A vehicle described as a 2018-2024 dark gray Toyota Camry struck the victim before driving off, police said.

The crash left the 12-year-old boy with significant injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle will have front-end damage, such as missing part of the grill or missing the front right passenger mirror.

Anyone with information that can help Surprise Police catch the culprit is encouraged to call 623-222-4000 or 623-222-8477 or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. The incident number is #240804762.

