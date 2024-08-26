Suspect in Surprise hit-and-run that injured 12-year-old boy at large...

PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department is asking the public to help find the suspect of a hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy.

The collision took place last Thursday while the boy rode his bicycle in the area of 175th Avenue and Paradise Lane around 6 p.m.

A vehicle described as a 2018-2024 dark gray Toyota Camry struck the victim before driving off, police said.

The crash left the 12-year-old boy with significant injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle will have front-end damage, such as missing part of the grill or missing the front right passenger mirror.

Anyone with information that can help Surprise Police catch the culprit is encouraged to call 623-222-4000 or 623-222-8477 or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. The incident number is #240804762.

