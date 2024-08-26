PHOENIX – Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is celebrating International Dog Day — and addressing overcrowding — by offering free adoptions on Monday.

URGENT: On this #InternationalDogDay. we are close to reaching 1,000 dogs in our care. We are waiving adoption fees for ALL dogs today, August 26. https://t.co/XdE0lu1oxR 📍 West: 2500 S 27th Ave, Phoenix

📍 East: 1920 S Lewis, Mesa

📍 Heidi's Village: 600 N 40th St, Phoenix pic.twitter.com/AkZzuHz2so — Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (@MaricopaPets) August 26, 2024

The Valley agency is waiving adoption fees on adult dogs and puppies at its three shelters for the day:

West Shelter: 2500 S. 27th Ave., Phoenix.

East Shelter: 1920 S. Lewis, Mesa.

Heidi’s Village: 600 N. 40th St., Phoenix.

The facilities are open from noon to 6 p.m.

The county is currently caring for nearly 1,000 dogs, about 350 over capacity.

When the offer of free dog adoptions ends, fees will revert to the $25-$150 range. The rates vary based on the pets’ ages and the amount of time they have been at the shelter.

All Maricopa County Animal Care & Control adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, flea/tick treatment and vaccinations.

