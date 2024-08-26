Overcrowded Maricopa County shelters offer free adoptions on International Dog Day
Aug 26, 2024, 12:08 PM
(Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Photos)
PHOENIX – Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is celebrating International Dog Day — and addressing overcrowding — by offering free adoptions on Monday.
URGENT: On this #InternationalDogDay. we are close to reaching 1,000 dogs in our care. We are waiving adoption fees for ALL dogs today, August 26. https://t.co/XdE0lu1oxR
📍 West: 2500 S 27th Ave, Phoenix
📍 East: 1920 S Lewis, Mesa
📍 Heidi's Village: 600 N 40th St, Phoenix pic.twitter.com/AkZzuHz2so
— Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (@MaricopaPets) August 26, 2024
The Valley agency is waiving adoption fees on adult dogs and puppies at its three shelters for the day:
- West Shelter: 2500 S. 27th Ave., Phoenix.
- East Shelter: 1920 S. Lewis, Mesa.
- Heidi’s Village: 600 N. 40th St., Phoenix.
The facilities are open from noon to 6 p.m.
The county is currently caring for nearly 1,000 dogs, about 350 over capacity.
When the offer of free dog adoptions ends, fees will revert to the $25-$150 range. The rates vary based on the pets’ ages and the amount of time they have been at the shelter.
All Maricopa County Animal Care & Control adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, flea/tick treatment and vaccinations.
