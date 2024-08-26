Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Overcrowded Maricopa County shelters offer free adoptions on International Dog Day

Aug 26, 2024, 12:08 PM

Photos of three cute dogs up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelters in Phoe...

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is offering free dog adoptions on Aug. 26, 2024. (Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Photos)

(Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Photos)

PHOENIX – Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is celebrating International Dog Day — and addressing overcrowding — by offering free adoptions on Monday.

The Valley agency is waiving adoption fees on adult dogs and puppies at its three shelters for the day:

  • West Shelter: 2500 S. 27th Ave., Phoenix.
  • East Shelter: 1920 S. Lewis, Mesa.
  • Heidi’s Village: 600 N. 40th St., Phoenix.

The facilities are open from noon to 6 p.m.

The county is currently caring for nearly 1,000 dogs, about 350 over capacity.

When the offer of free dog adoptions ends, fees will revert to the $25-$150 range. The rates vary based on the pets’ ages and the amount of time they have been at the shelter.

All Maricopa County Animal Care & Control adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, flea/tick treatment and vaccinations.

