ARIZONA NEWS

Street tacos from Valley vendors without permits make 17 people sick

Aug 26, 2024, 2:00 PM

Street vendors without permits allegedly made 17 people sick...

Maricopa County officials warned residents of foodborne illnesses from vendors selling street tacos without permits on Aug. 26, 2024. (Pexels File Photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Over a dozen Valley diners have fallen ill after eating tacos from street vendors without permits, according to a Monday announcement from Maricopa County.

The county’s environmental services department said 17 victims reported diarrhea and vomiting after eating from a specific group of vendors.

Since the vendors allegedly weren’t cooperating with the investigation, the county is taking them to court.

Furthermore, officials are urging the public to watch out for signs that a street vendor is a potential health hazard.

How to spot street vendors without permits

The department told the public to be wary of street taco vendors that advertise “tacos al pastor” near sidewalks and in parking lots.

This way of serving tacos involves meat set up on a vertical rotisserie that the servers shave meat from.

RELATED STORIES

These outdoor setups that involve temporary equipment like popup tents or folding tables are dead giveaways that the taco stand doesn’t have a permit and could be dangerous, officials said.

Here are a few other signs to watch out for:

  • Unsanitary transportation of food and drinks.
  • Unrefrigerated meats in a broke container.
  • Meat stored with a garbage bag and no signs of temperature control.
  • Exposed raw meats.
  • No signs that servers are washing their hands.
  • No permit card.

Mobile food vendors who are safe to eat from must show their Maricopa County permit plate. They also need a permit card.

