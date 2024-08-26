Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tennessee Republican leaders threaten to withhold funds as Memphis preps to put guns on the ballot

Aug 26, 2024, 11:28 AM

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, shakes hands with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, ...

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, shakes hands with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, after a news conference, April 25, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top Republican leaders on Monday threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding from left-leaning Memphis should leaders continue with plans to place three local gun control initiatives on the November ballot.

Earlier this year, Memphis’ city council approved asking voters in November if they wanted to tweak the city charter to require permits to carry a handgun, ban the possession of AR-15 style rifles and implement a so-called “red flag” ordinance, which allows law enforcement officials to remove firearms from those found to be an imminent danger to themselves or others.

The city council had been discussing the ballot measures for more than a year, acknowledging at times that they were potentially risking the ire of the Republican-dominant Legislature since the measures likely conflict with Tennessee’s lax gun laws.

Regardless, city council members representing the state’s most populous and Black-majority region said they were willing to “roll the dice.”

“This is an opportunity for citizens in Memphis to speak,” Councilman Chase Carlisle said during a committee meeting in 2023, when the measures were first being considered. “Whether it’s enforceable by the constitution or not, I think, is moot. I think it’s an opportunity for the General Assembly, whether they choose to listen or not, to understand where we are as a municipality. And to give voice to the people.”

“We’ll roll the dice. If the General Assembly wants to punish us, and punish our citizens for asking for their help, we will deal with that accordingly but that would be absolutely heartbreaking,” Carlisle added.

In 2021, the Republican lawmakers and GOP Gov. Bill Lee signed off on permitless carry for handguns and then in May banned local cities and counties from implementing their own red flag laws. Meanwhile, many inside that same Republican supermajority have rebuffed calls to place limits on firearms, an effort that has only increased after a gunman shot and killed three adults and three 9-year-olds in a Nashville private school last year. Some of the proposals rejected range from implementing a statewide red flag law to stricter regulations on gun storage and background checks for gun purchases.

With Election Day less than three months away, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally issued a statement Monday warning Memphis about the consequences of advancing ballot measures that go against the wishes of the Statehouse.

“The Tennessee Constitution clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of the state and local governments,” McNally, a Republican from Oak Ridge, said in the statement. “Shelby County needs to understand that despite their hopes and wishes to the contrary, they are constrained by these explicit constitutional guardrails.”

Last year, Memphis received nearly $78 million from the state’s sales tax revenue. The city currently operates an $858 million budget.

“Guns pose a different risk for residents of Memphis than they do for some other municipalities, but we understand that we need to work with our state to determine a set of tools to restore peace in our community,” said Mayor Paul Young in a statement Monday in response to the Legislature’s ultimatum. “What happens next is up to the voters and the legislative branches.”

Members inside Tennessee’s white-majority Legislature have long criticized Memphis, particularly management of its crime rates and expressed distrust over the response from Black city leaders. In 2023, the city saw a record-breaking 398 homicides and a jump in burglaries to more than 14,000.

However, according to preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released by the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, the rate of reported crime in Memphis for the first half of 2024 remained below the first half of 2023 in almost all major categories, including the violent crimes of murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The violent crime rate declined 5.1% in the first half of the year compared with 2023, with all four categories showing reductions. The commission did not go into specifics on why the rates went down.

Trust only further broke down this year when Republican lawmakers and the governor signed off on legislation designed to undo police traffic stop reforms set in place after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers last year. The Legislature remained steadfast that it would overturn an ordinance adopted by the Memphis city council, which included outlawing so-called pretextual traffic stops for minor violations like a broken taillight, despite emotional pleas to abandon the measure from Nichols’ family.

Sexton has also been critical toward Shelby County’s District Attorney Steve Mulroy, who briefly floated a proposal to install a new diversion program for felons caught with guns who did not have a history of violent offenses but later abandoned the idea amid Republican outrage. Sexton, a Republican from Crossville, has since said he’s exploring possibly removing Mulroy from office.

“With the recent actions of the progressive, soft-on-crime DA in Shelby County and the Memphis City Council’s continued efforts to override state law with local measures, we feel it has become necessary to take action and protect all Tennesseans’ rights and liberties,” Sexton said in a statement on Monday. “We hope they will change course immediately.”

United States News

FILE - Chantemekki Fortson, mother of slain Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a ...

Associated Press

Ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home is in custody

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman who answered his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground was arrested on Monday, officials said. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in […]

14 minutes ago

Allan Gurvitz, a volunteer with his therapy dog, Hope, a Labrador retriever, offered their service ...

Associated Press

Philadelphia airport celebrates its brigade of stress-busting therapy dogs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pack of four-legged therapists got a break of their own on Monday when they were honored at the airport where they dutifully work to ease stress and calm travelers. The event at Philadelphia International Airport marked five years since the 23 members of the Wagging Tails Brigade began greeting people and […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - Allegheny County Election Division Deputy Manager Chet Harhut carries a container of mail-in...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania county broke law by refusing to tell voters if it rejected their ballot, judge says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-controlled county in Pennsylvania violated state law when election workers refused to tell voters that their mail-in ballot had been rejected and wouldn’t be counted in last April’s primary election, a judge ruled. As a result, voters in Washington County were unable to exercise their legal right either to challenge […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme ...

Associated Press

Colorado GOP chair ousted in a contentious vote that he dismisses as a ‘sham’

DENVER (AP) — Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who has tried to push the state party to extremes, was ousted over the weekend in a vote that he called illegitimate, precipitating a leadership standoff as the November election looms. William’s tenure as chair led to party infighting as he leaned into public attacks against fellow […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Like other red states, Louisiana governor announces policy aiming to prevent noncitizens from voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is the latest red state to announce additional measures to ensure that non-U.S. citizens are not voting in elections, despite it already being illegal and there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Monday requiring all state government agencies that provide […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Des...

Associated Press

Going local: A new streaming service peeks into news in 2024 election swing states

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of politics have another way to keep track of what’s happening in the most competitive states in the country through a new service that collects and streams local newscasts. Swing State Election News, which began operation Monday, lets streamers choose from among 37 local television stations in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Tennessee Republican leaders threaten to withhold funds as Memphis preps to put guns on the ballot