PHOENIX — Video has been released in the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix who was accused of firing a weapon at bystanders before he ran from police officers earlier this month.

Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 10 after reports of the man shooting a gun and threatening people, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers located the man, who fled in a white Ford Explorer, a couple of blocks away from the initial incident area.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect, 46-year-old Imani Jackson, refused commands to stay in his vehicle and instead walked away from it with his hands in the air.

Jackson eventually ran from the officers, who pursued the suspect on foot.

Body cam footage (WARNING: Graphic content) shows Jackson attempt to pull a gun from his waist before two officers shoot at him. Jackson was hit by bullets and died at the scene.

Police recovered a handgun in the yard next to where Jackson was shot. That weapon was linked to evidence found in Jackson’s vehicle and also to where the initial shooting occurred.

No other information was available.

