Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police release video of fatal shooting of man who ran from officers in Phoenix

Aug 26, 2024, 3:00 PM

A Phoenix police officer fatally shoots a suspect...

Imani Jackson, 46, was fatally shot by Phoenix police officers on Aug. 10, 2024. (Phoenix Police Screenshot)

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Video has been released in the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix who was accused of firing a weapon at bystanders before he ran from police officers earlier this month.

Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 10 after reports of the man shooting a gun and threatening people, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers located the man, who fled in a white Ford Explorer, a couple of blocks away from the initial incident area.

RELATED STORIES

A traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect, 46-year-old Imani Jackson, refused commands to stay in his vehicle and instead walked away from it with his hands in the air.

Jackson eventually ran from the officers, who pursued the suspect on foot.

Body cam footage (WARNING: Graphic content) shows Jackson attempt to pull a gun from his waist before two officers shoot at him. Jackson was hit by bullets and died at the scene.

Police recovered a handgun in the yard next to where Jackson was shot. That weapon was linked to evidence found in Jackson’s vehicle and also to where the initial shooting occurred.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged Monday with making numerous online threats to kill election ...

Associated Press

Colorado man accused of making online threats to kill Arizona election officials

A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged Monday with making numerous online threats to kill election officials in Arizona.

3 minutes ago

A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani said Monday that the charges against his client in Arizona’s fake elec...

Associated Press

Lawyer says Rudy Giuliani didn’t do anything illegal in Arizona fake elector case

A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani said Monday that the charges against his client in Arizona’s fake elector case should be thrown out because Giuliani did nothing criminal in contesting Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in the state over Donald Trump.

57 minutes ago

Hundred dollar bills laid flat next to each other...

KTAR.com

Winning ticket worth $243K from Fantasy 5 jackpot sold at a Mesa gas station

An Arizona lottery player won a $243,000 jackpot after purchasing a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from a Mesa QuikTrip on Friday.

2 hours ago

Street vendors without permits allegedly made 17 people sick...

Serena O'Sullivan

Street tacos from Valley vendors without permits make 17 people sick

Love street tacos? You might get sick like 17 victims who reported their illnesses after eating food from street vendors without permits.

4 hours ago

Suspect in Surprise hit-and-run that injured 12-year-old boy at large...

KTAR.com

Surprise Police ask public to help find suspect in hit-and-run that left boy injured

The Surprise Police Department asked the public for help finding a driver accused of a hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy.

5 hours ago

Photos of three cute dogs up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelters in Phoe...

KTAR.com

Overcrowded Maricopa County shelters offer free adoptions on International Dog Day

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is celebrating International Dog Day -- and addressing overcrowding -- with free adoptions on Monday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Police release video of fatal shooting of man who ran from officers in Phoenix