Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Death of woman on 1st day of Burning Man festival under investigation

Aug 26, 2024, 11:12 AM

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunda...

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Black Rock City, Nev. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Authorities said Monday that they are investigating the death of a woman at the counterculture festival known as Burning Man, which is held annually in the northern Nevada desert.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded to a call about a woman found unresponsive around noon Sunday in Black Rock City — a temporary city erected for the festival, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Reno.

The Burning Man Project’s emergency services personnel were unsuccessful in attempted life-saving measures on the woman.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” festival organizers said in a statement. “We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a statement that the death will remain under investigation until a cause and manner can be determined, which will be updated at the conclusion of an autopsy.

A call to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Monday.

Allen said the woman’s name and age won’t be released until her relatives can be notified.

The festival kicked off early Sunday after the gates had been closed for 12 hours following rain and muddy conditions.

An estimated 20,000 people were already on the playa before the gates opened.

Burning Man runs through Sept. 2 with organizers expecting more than 70,000 people to attend this year’s event.

A 32-year-old man from California died last year after being found unresponsive on the festival grounds. Authorities said they suspected drug intoxication.

In 2023, the 35th annual Burning Man festival was attended by an estimated 73,000 people with an additional 95,000 participating in regional events around the world.

It was disrupted by a protest blockade that was shut down by local authorities and about a half inch of rain turned the playa into mud, making it difficult to drive and pedal bicycles.

Authorities brought in cell towers and asked attendees to stay put until the rain cleared.

United States News

FILE - Brett McAlpin, one of six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to ...

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-deputy seeks shorter sentence in racist torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy is seeking a shorter federal prison sentence for his part in the torture of two Black men, a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland. Brett McAlpin is one of six white former law enforcement officers who pleaded […]

29 minutes ago

This Aug. 25, 2024 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ...

Associated Press

Hone swirls past Hawaii’s main islands after dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears

HONOLULU (AP) — Hone was swirling past Hawaii’s main islands on Monday, after it weakened to a tropical storm the day before, and blasted the Big Island with rain. Meanwhile, in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Hector gained strength, packing top sustained winds of 50 mph (about 80 kph). There were no coastal watches or […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man distraught over planned sale of late mother’s home fatally shoots 4 family members and himself

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday. Joseph DeLucia, Jr. and his family had gathered shortly before noon on Sunday in his mother’s home in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A play is signaled from the Washington sideline in the second half of an NCAA college footba...

Associated Press

‘Seismic’ or ‘absolutely horrible’? Helmet communication in major college football is here

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm looks forward to being that voice in his player’s ear – much like he enjoyed hearing one as an NFL quarterback in the late 1990s. Brohm just didn’t expect college football to take 30 years to follow suit with in-helmet communications. “The NFL has used them ever since I played, which […]

1 hour ago

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an ev...

Associated Press

Election 2024 Latest: Harris and Trump campaigns tussle over muting microphones at upcoming debate

The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. The former president on Sunday suggested he might not show up for the ABC-hosted debate. Trump on […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman struck by boat propeller at New Jersey shore dies of injuries

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman trying to board a boat from a raft over the weekend was killed when she was struck by the propeller, police said Monday. Zeina Mahafzah, 18, of Wayne, New Jersey, was in a raft being pulled by a boat Sunday afternoon in Sunset Park when she […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Death of woman on 1st day of Burning Man festival under investigation